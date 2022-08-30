MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29

Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, honored the legendary King of Pop's birthday by delighting guests this past weekend with fun-filled activities inside its world-class theater at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The two-day birthday festivities began Sunday, Aug. 28, with a special screening of the record-setting behind-the-scenes documentary, "Making of Michael Jackson's Thriller," to all in the theater, including Michael's son, Prince, who was in attendance. The 45-minute documentary was followed by an exclusive Q & A session with musical director and keyboardist, Greg Phillinganes. In recognition of the upcoming 40th anniversary of the world's best-selling album, "Thriller," Greg shared personal stories of having worked with Michael.

The audience was then dazzled by a specially created, one-time-only performance by the electrifying cast of Michael Jackson ONE. The dance number, performed to Michael's hit "The Girl Is Mine" from the "Thriller" album, was conceived by cast members and Dance Master Tiffany Baker.

And, for the first time, in addition to those lucky enough to be in the theater, the Q&A and special performance were live streamed for everyone to enjoy.

Later in the day, guests joined a private book signing by Michael Bush, Michael Jackson's longtime costume designer and author of "The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson." The evening concluded with complimentary birthday cake and a meet and greet with John Branca, the Co-Executor of The Estate of Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson ONE writer and director Jamie King and show choreographers Rich and Tone Talauega.

To wrap up the celebratory weekend, on Monday, Aug. 29, ticket holders attended a private brunch where Sony Music presented new Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification plaques for four singles on the "Thriller" album. Both "Billie Jean" and "Thriller" received diamond certification, signifying the 10X platinum achievement. In addition, "Beat It" achieved 8X platinum certification and "P.Y.T." achieved 4X platinum achievement.

In addition to celebrating Michael Jackson's iconic legacy and the upcoming 40th anniversary of the best-selling album worldwide, "Thriller," the production introduced a brand-new premier VIP package for experiences starting Saturday, Sept. 15. Packages are now available for purchase at cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.

The VIP experience allows fans to explore the world of Michael Jackson ONE like never before with a private entrance and early access to the theater, followed by an intimate pre-show reception inside the VIP room. Guests can take an exclusive guided video tour including a meet and greet with several cast members. Also included is special VIP seating, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the musical sensation set to Michael Jackson's greatest hits. To mark the unforgettable evening, showgoers will receive a commemorative gift along with photos. The experience is available for both early and late performances and dates are based on availability.

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.