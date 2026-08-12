MAGIC MEN AUSTRALIA to Perform at Plaza Hotel & Casino

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Magic Men Australia, the global male revue that has performed in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the U.S., South America, and Canada, has been reimagined and is coming to the Plaza Hotel & Casino for one weekend only, Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Headlining the show is international sensation Will Parfitt, a viral superstar with over 25 million followers and one of the most recognizable male entertainers in the world. Known for his magnetic stage presence and undeniable charisma, he brings his larger-than-life energy from the screen to the stage of the Plaza's classic showroom.

Reimagined for the Plaza and downtown Las Vegas, the performance will include choreography, acrobatics, group numbers and solo performances, along with crowd interactions.

Tickets for the show at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 are on sale now. The show runs 120 minutes with one intermission. Exclusive VIP meet & greet packages are also available that include photo opportunities with the cast.

Don't Miss a Las Vegas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming