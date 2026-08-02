Don Barnhart To Launch NFTG Tour; Celebrating One Year As Resident Headliner In Las Vegas

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After surviving life-threatening health complications, veteran comedian returns stronger than ever with a new national tour, a sold-out Las Vegas residency, and a simple philosophy: Protect Your Peace. Laugh More. Award-winning comedian, producer, bestselling author, and Delirious Comedy Club founder Don Barnhart has spent more than three decades making audiences laugh around the world.

Barnhart officially launches his new NFTG Tour while marking the one-year anniversary of his residency at Delirious Comedy Club inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, home to one of Las Vegas' highest-rated comedy clubs on Google.

Two years ago, Barnhart's career came to an unexpected halt after undergoing emergency kidney stone and prostate surgeries. What should have been routine procedures turned into a life-threatening battle with sepsis, leading to multiple hospitalizations, additional surgeries, and nearly six months of recovery.

For the first time in his career, the question wasn't where he'd perform next-it was whether he'd be able to perform at all.

"I'm incredibly grateful," says Barnhart. "When you've spent months in hospitals wondering if you'll ever get back on stage, your priorities change. You stop worrying about things that don't matter and start appreciating every audience, every laugh, and every opportunity to do what you love."

Introducing the NFTG Tour - Standing for NFTG - "No 'F's' To Give," the tour is more than a catchy title. It's a philosophy born from experience.

"It's not about being angry or giving up," Barnhart explains. "It's about refusing to let negativity, drama, or things you can't control steal your joy. Life is too short."

That outlook has become the foundation of both the tour and the newly launched NFTG Club, a fun lifestyle brand built around laughter, resilience, and keeping life in perspective.

The NFTG Tour also celebrates the first anniversary of Barnhart's residency at Delirious Comedy Club, located inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.

Since opening at Silver Sevens, the club has become one of Las Vegas' highest-rated comedy clubs on Google, offering an intimate showroom, affordable tickets, free parking, no drink minimum, and nationally touring comedians every week.

Barnhart currently headlines the club's ongoing residency while also producing several successful entertainment properties, including: Delirious TV - a live stand-up comedy television series featuring established and rising comedians, House of Magic - an acclaimed family-friendly magic and comedy show along with charity fundraisers supporting veterans, military families, first responders, and local nonprofit organizations.

To celebrate the anniversary, Delirious Comedy Club will host a special One-Year Anniversary Weekend featuring champagne toasts, giveaways, exclusive NFTG merchandise, surprise guests, and special performances throughout Labor Day Weekend.

He has headlined premier comedy clubs, casinos, cruise ships, corporate events, and theaters throughout North America while entertaining audiences worldwide and is a regular on Sirius/XM

Since 1992, Barnhart has also entertained U.S. military personnel through USO/Armed Forces Entertainment tours and founded Battle Comics, bringing comedians into Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Africa, and military bases around the globe.

His acclaimed documentary, I AM BATTLE COMIC, chronicles those unforgettable experiences and demonstrates the remarkable healing power of laughter.

"It's amazing what comedy can do," Barnhart says. "Whether you're serving overseas, recovering in a hospital, or just dealing with everyday life, laughter reminds us we're going to be okay."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

August 10-15

Comedy Cabana

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

August 28-30

Caesars Republic

Lake Tahoe, Nevada

November 27-28

Live at the Loft

Temecula, California

December 4-5

Loonees Comedy Corner

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Comedy Hypnosis Show

Additional cities will be announced soon.

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