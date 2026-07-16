BOLERO – THE SHOW to Return to Plaza Hotel & Casino for Extended Las Vegas Run

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Bolero – The Show has been extended for a 6-show limited run in the Plaza's classic Vegas showroom the Plaza Hotel & Casino

The six Saturday night show dates of Bolero – The Show are Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, and Oct. 3. Tickets are now on sale for all shows at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/bolero/.

All shows will be at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., and cocktail service will be available throughout the 90-minute show. The Plaza's showroom will then stay open after the show concludes for an after-party with a DJ, dancing, and cocktails.

Bolero – The Show is a bohemian Latin musical blending Latin rhythm, passionate dance, and timeless love songs. Featuring a live band, singers, and dancers, the show creates an immersive and elegant experience inspired by bolero, flamenco, and Latin music.

Led by Las Vegas-based producer, singer, and songwriter Adan Alejandro, the production team and show performers have roots in the Latin entertainment community and many years of experience performing live music and entertainment events in Las Vegas and other venues across the United States and Latin America.

Bolero – The Show is designed as an immersive live entertainment experience that blends music, dance, and theatrical elements inspired by Afro-Caribbean and Latin American traditions. The production combines bolero, salsa, tango, flamenco, mambo, and other Latin rhythms in a format created specifically for the Las Vegas showroom environment.

With a live band, dancers and vocal performers, Bolero – The Show creates a large-scale Latin musical and theatrical experience with an emphasis on rhythm, movement, passion, and audience connection that is designed specifically for the Plaza's showroom.

ABOUT THE PLAZA HOTEL & CASINO

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street, the Plaza has transformed its historic location into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining. Its glittering porte-cochère is home to the outdoor Carousel Bar that offers handmade cocktails inside a life-sized, animated Vegas-themed carousel setting. The Plaza has nearly 1,000 modern rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown's only bingo hall, and 30,000 sq. ft. of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. The Plaza brought the rodeo back to downtown Las Vegas with its CORE Arena, downtown's only outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar's Steakhouse in the hotel's iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. The Plaza has a lounge-style sports book, hundreds of slot machines, nearly two dozen table games on an 80,000-square-foot casino floor as well as downtown's first and only smokefree and social media friendly gaming space. A rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, and dedicated Pickleball courts provide a variety o outdoor amenities.

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