Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces New Executive Director and Expands Board of Trustees

Las Vegas Philharmonic announces a new Executive Director following a nationwide executive search by the organization that began in November 2020. Anne Berquist was selected and assumed her new role as of May 3, 2021; relocating to Las Vegas from Grand Rapids, MI.

In late 2020, two additional board trustees joined the organization, bringing the total of new members added during the challenging pandemic year to five. Dorothy Blake, Educator / Mentor / Philanthropist and Michael Peterson, Financial Advisor / Vice President of Ameriprise Financial were both unanimously voted onto the board by current leadership. The additions expand the LVP board of trustees' collective expertise in the areas of finance and strategic planning in addition to program development.

A native of France, Berquist formerly worked in the management department of the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris, France and served as Director of Administration and Director of Studies at the Conservatoire National de Region de Musique et Dance in Amiens, France. Since Berquist arrived in the US in 2001, she has served in various leadership positions in the nonprofit arts & cultural sector. Berquist has been successful in managing new and complex initiatives, increasing organizational visibility and bringing creative, entrepreneurial spirit. Berquist brings a variety of fine arts expertise to her role in non-profit leadership with comprehensive experience in fundraising, finance and administration.

She served as Executive Director of Opera Grand Rapids in Michigan in addition to acting as President & CEO of Ann Arbor School for the Performing Arts in Michigan and Atlantic Classical Orchestra in Florida.

Berquist comments, "I am thrilled and honored to be the Las Vegas Philharmonic's Executive Director. The Philharmonic has a long and prestigious history, and there are countless opportunities for the organization to achieve new levels of success. I look forward to bringing the Company's vision to life."

The LVP will return to the concert stage as resident orchestra of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on November 20, 2021, to kick off an exciting 2021/2022 concert season, A New Era, under the baton of Music Director, Donato Cabrera. Subscriptions are on sale now at lvphil.org.

"I am pleased with Anne's contributions to the Las Vegas Philharmonic in the few short weeks that she has been here," states Jeri Crawford, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the LVP. "She embraced this team and this opportunity immediately and we look forward to an exciting chapter under her leadership, especially as we return to what we love best, live performances and engagement with audiences."

To keep the music playing on, the Vegas Philharmonic presented The Future Sounds Bright, a special 30-minute televised program that showcased the orchestra's extraordinary history and educational events in Southern Nevada including exclusive performances by members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

The program aired on COX Channel 14 and streams on the LVP website at lvphil.org. The specially curated compilation of music, performances and engaging activities highlighted in the broadcast accompany the LVP's fundraising effort in lieu of holding a traditional spring gala due to COVID-related venue closures.

Funds raised through June 30 will support the LVP's triumphant return to the stage later this year and ensure that free education programs like Music Van, Youth Concerts and the Young Artist Exhibition continue to serve the Southern Nevada community through music, culture, and education engagements.