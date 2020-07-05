Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens Summer Traveling Exhibit, In The Dark

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum (LVNHM), located at 900 Las Vegas Boulevard in the downtown Las Vegas cultural corridor, announces the opening of a new traveling exhibit, In the Dark.

Darkness beckons exploration and represents the unknown, but it's also a natural evolutionary pressure that caused plants and animals to adapt. This exhibit invites visitors to discover the dark, often unseen, ecosystems of the world like caves, the deep sea, the forest at night, and underneath the ground. Guests explore these mysteries via electronic, mechanical and computer interactives, immersive dioramas, and lifelike models.

"In the heat of the summer, this is the perfect exhibit to immerse our guests into the dark, cool places of the world while showcasing the amazing adaptations of the plants and animals who live there," said Marilyn Gillespie, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

In the Dark is included with Museum Admission or Membership.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum reopened on June 1st with new protocols for guests to safely and comfortably experience exhibits and educational programming, following CDC guidelines.

