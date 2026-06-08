Las Vegas' Delirious Comedy Club Launches Weekly Live Tapings

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Delirious Comedy Club, the Las Vegas comedy club, has launched DELIRIOUS TV, a new comedy series filmed live before a comedy club audience and streaming to viewers worldwide.

Beginning Thursday, June 11, DELIRIOUS TV will tape live every Thursday at Delirious Comedy Club inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, bringing together nationally touring comedians, rising stars, and fan favorites from some of comedy's biggest platforms.

The series will showcase comedians whose credits include Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy, Open Bar Comedy, Comics Unleashed, USO Tours, The Bob & Tom Show, and more.

Unlike traditional comedy specials filmed in theaters or television studios, DELIRIOUS TV aims to capture the authentic energy of a real comedy club, where audiences become part of the experience and every performance is fueled by live interaction and spontaneous laughter.

"Comedy is at its best when it's performed live in front of a real audience, not a studio or fabricated event space," said comedian, producer and Delirious Comedy Club founder Don Barnhart. "DELIRIOUS TV is designed to showcase great stand-up comedy the way it was meant to be experienced-live, unfiltered, and connected directly with the audience."

Each episode will be professionally filmed in 4K using a multi-camera production format and will feature performances from established headliners, nationally touring comedians, and select up-and-coming talent. The show will stream worldwide and in select markets across the U.S.

Comedians interested in being considered for future appearances on DELIRIOUS TV are encouraged to submit promotional materials, performance clips, and professional credits through the club's social media channels or by contacting the club directly.

Seating begins at 6:30 PM, with the camera rolling at 7:00 PM. Audience members attending the tapings may have the opportunity to appear in the final broadcast and streaming presentations.

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