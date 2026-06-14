Delirious Comedy Club Announces Expanded Entertainment Lineup At Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino

🎭 NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Less than a year after relocating to its new home inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, Delirious Comedy Club has quickly established itself as one of Las Vegas' most popular independently owned entertainment venues.

Building on strong audience support, five-star reviews, sold-out performances, and its reputation as Las Vegas' highest-rated comedy club on Google, the venue has expanded its programming beyond traditional stand-up comedy to include television tapings, family-friendly magic shows, late-night comedy experiences, and nationally touring headliners.

Since opening at its new location, Delirious Comedy Club has experienced rapid growth, attracting thousands of guests and transforming into a multi-show entertainment destination offering something for everyone under one roof.

Full Line Up of Entertainment

HOUSE OF MAGIC

Thursdays - Sundays at 5 PM

Before the comedy begins, families can experience the wonder of House of Magic, an interactive, family-friendly magic and variety show featuring world-class magicians, comedy, audience participation, and impossible illusions. Join rotating headliners Justin Rivera & Michael DeSchalit in a show suitable for all ages, House of Magic provides a memorable entertainment experience for families visiting Las Vegas.

DELIRIOUS TV TAPING

Thursdays at 7 PM

Every Thursday, audiences become part of the action as Delirious Comedy Club records live performances for its growing Delirious TV series. Featuring professional comedians from around the country, these shows capture the excitement of a live television taping while giving guests a behind-the-scenes look at comedy production.

DELIRIOUS COMEDY CLUB

Fridays - Sundays at 7 PM

The club's flagship show features top touring headliners, national television comedians, and surprise guest performers delivering high-energy stand-up comedy in an intimate showroom setting. Guests can expect a rotating lineup of seasoned professionals seen on HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy, The Bob & Tom Show, and more.

DELIRIOUS AFTER DARK

Fridays & Saturdays at 9 PM

For audiences looking for something a little edgier, Delirious After Dark delivers uncensored late-night comedy where anything goes-and usually does. This adults-only experience features crowd interaction, edgy material, and the kind of spontaneous moments that can only happen live.

"What started as a comedy club has evolved into a full entertainment destination," says comedian and producer Don Barnhart. "The response from audiences has exceeded our expectations. The support from locals, tourists, Silver Sevens, and our performers has allowed us to continue growing and creating new experiences for our guests."

"We wanted to create more than just a comedy club," Barnhart adds. "Whether guests are enjoying a family-friendly magic show, attending a live TV taping, laughing with nationally touring comedians, or experiencing the unpredictable fun of Delirious After Dark, our goal is simple: create unforgettable experiences and give people a reason to laugh."

Founded and produced by veteran comedian Don Barnhart, Delirious Comedy Club benefits from more than three decades of entertainment industry experience. Barnhart has been entertaining audiences worldwide since 1992 and has appeared on Dry Bar Comedy, Open Bar Comedy, The Bob & Tom Show, Star Search, MTV and numerous television, radio, and comedy festival appearances. He is also recognized for his commitment to entertaining U.S. troops around the globe through military morale and welfare tours, bringing laughter to service members stationed throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

When not touring nationally and internationally, Barnhart serves as the resident headliner of Delirious Comedy Club, regularly performing for audiences inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino while continuing to mentor and showcase both established and emerging comedians.

With multiple shows each week and a reputation for consistently delivering top-quality entertainment, Delirious Comedy Club continues to establish itself as one of Las Vegas' premier live entertainment destinations.

Don't Miss a Las Vegas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...