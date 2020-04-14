Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Virtual Laughter With Free Comedy Special

It's been said that laughter is the best medicine and Las Vegas comedian Don Barnhart takes that to heart by rereleasing his comedy special for free in an effort to keep people laughing during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Since the shutdown of all shows in Las Vegas, Don Barnhart's nightly residency at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the OYO Hotel & Casino is on hiatus so Barnhart decided to rerelease his comedy special, The Spinal Disintegration of Man and it's free to watch on the Dry Bar Comedy Application.

In a recent interview, Barnhart explained some of the reasons he rereleased his show, "One of the biggest reasons I felt the need to rerelease the special was due to vast amount of emails I was getting for comedy content as laughter is an important part of our mental health."

According to Help Guide's article on mental health and wellness, "Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."

Barnhart has been making people laugh for over 3 decades along with writing, directing and producing comedy shows, "We rereleased Jokesters TV on YouTube and fans were asking for even more content. Clubs and producers were asking comics to do virtual shows and although their heart is in the right place, the shows looked more like an open mic, so we wanted to something bigger, more professional and entertaining." Don added, "Besides, everyone had already seen Tiger King, so we thought we better do something."

"Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering his well-written topical material with an animated and improvisational flair that's not to be missed." The show is great for audiences of all ages as, "Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre, mixing a blend of sharp, topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of PC culture with being overtly offensive."

On April 1st, Don Barnhart was the first featured comedian kicking off Armed Forces Entertainment's Month of comedy as the Las Vegas Comedian has performed over 500 shows overseas entertaining the troops since 1992 for USO, Comics On Duty and Battle Comics. Don is one of the stars in the critically acclaimed documentary I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining the troops around the world. Barnhart's commitment to the military is exemplary as all his shows offer half-off to military and veterans and Don continues to provide free show tickets to service personal and first responders on Vet Tickets.

When Barnhart isn't performing in Las Vegas he still tours at selected clubs and performs regularly on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Don was performing at sea when they announced the voluntary shutdown. "Ironically, the ships are some of the cleanest places I've been and were already implementing extra cleaning when they were asked to suspend operations. The Capitan made an announcement and the audiences were actually more concerned about coming back in to dock as no one on the ship was sick."

While the Coronavirus is still keeping audiences from going out, Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart brings the comedy to each household with his free, family friendly comedy special. The comedy special is free to watch, and audiences are invited to tip the comedians should they wish to support the acts. Produced by Angel Vid, Dry Bar Comedy specializing in funny for everyone. Clean (but not boring) content. Dry Bar has nearly 4 million subscribers.

Watch Don Barnhart's Comedy Special, The Spinal Disintegration of Man

http://drybarcomedy.com/donb?r=2b3e63a7-6fc1

Barnhart is looking forward to the reopening of America and is planning one of the biggest parties to celebrate the return of live standup comedy in Las Vegas. Don added, "We're expecting a slow rollout, but hotels are already taking reservations and we're working within the CDC guidelines on keeping social distancing between tables to ensure a safe, experience for our audiences."

Jokesters runs nightly at 9:00pm at OYO Hotel & Casino

Located at 115 E. Tropicana

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Ticket information and information about the reopening of Las Vega scan be found at: https://www.jokesterslasvegas.com





