Las Vegas-Based Artist Angela Chan Finds A Unique Outlet To Help Empower Asian Women Around The World

The Cre8sian Project is the brainchild behind Las Vegas-based artist Angela Chan and is her way of giving back to the community while empowering Asian women around the world. Chan teamed up with New York-based artist Evan Cheng to develop female superhero characters that envelop qualities of a strong, superhero-like woman: determination, concentration, motivation and education. Chan's project is coming to fruition just in time for Asian Pacific Heritage Month which takes place in May.

"A few years ago, some friends and I were talking about our childhoods, and how we all grew up with the same friendly "push" from our parents. The drive to do better and to achieve was something we all had in common, although for most of us that "push" wasn't necessarily aimed at careers in the arts. We would joke around about how we had to really be "Determinasians" to make it in this business," said Chan when asked about her inspiration in launching the project. "Though that term wasn't new to us, it really stuck in my head. Over the next couple of years, I had played around with the idea of making this "Determinasian" into something positive, a kind of superhero, and the seed for the Cre8sian Project was planted!"

Chan decided if these characters were going to be superheroes, she wanted them to be able to make a real difference in the world, and be a support for not only asians in the arts, but Asian females in particular to have a platform to be showcased for all of the talent and contributions they have accomplished that often go unnoticed.

The Cre8sian Project currently boasts a roster of high-quality apparel, including crop tops, tee shirts, hoodies, key chains, stickers, tank tops and more. Their online shop can be found on their website, www.thecre8sianproject.com. A portion of all the sales will benefit local programs that support Asians in the arts such as the East West Players in LA and Positively Arts in Las Vegas. Positively Arts is currently live-streaming mini concerts on Chan's driveway featuring musicians from the award-winning Las Vegas Strip show Le Reve. You can catch Chan and her three-piece band performing every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the Positively Arts Facebook page.





