Kylie Minogue Confirms Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian This Fall

The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas is unveiling details surrounding its new nightlife sensation, Voltaire, with the announcement of its first headliner, pop sensation, Kylie Minogue.

Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront in an exclusive U.S residency that comes on the heels of her smash hit “Padam Padam” and upcoming “Tension” album release.

Voltaire is the uniquely inspired vision of producer Michael Gruber: an interactive night out with some of the world’s biggest superstars in an intimate, 1,000-seat setting where anything can happen and no two evenings are the same. Voltaire is the pregame, main event, and late-night after party rolled into one – an experience currently unmatched in Las Vegas that unlocks a new evening out that is elevated, transformative, but most of all, fun.

“Voltaire will lead a revival in high-caliber nightlife giving guests an unexpected night out, but also the opportunity to see some of their favorite artists in an intimate way,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Voltaire unveils an evening that never has to end, filled with non-stop entertainment including top DJs, cabaret, burlesque by an incredible cast of performers and headline talent. For Voltaire’s inaugural act, Gruber looked no further than Minogue, whose global superstar status transcends generations.

“Everything about Kylie reflects the essence of Voltaire. Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she’s at the top of her game, which makes this a truly special moment for fans to connect in such an intimate environment,” said Gruber.

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that,” shares Minogue.

The venue’s opening on November 3 kicks off the Australian pop icon’s first Vegas Residency where she will perform tracks from her highly anticipated release “Tension,” alongside many of her greatest hits including “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “All The Lovers.”

Some of the most creative minds in fashion and design were tapped to bring the concept to life. With couture costumes from stage to floor developed by a world-class designer who has created looks for stars from Beyonce to Mariah Carey and of course, Kylie Minogue herself. The heavy couture influence lends the entire evening an unforgettably glamorous lens.

The space itself brings to life an immersive key-hole themed room design, centered around modern-day art deco fantasy by Emmy and Tony Award winning production designer Derek McLane, who has an incredible array of credits for shows such as the “Moulin Rouge” and “MJ on Broadway,” the Academy Awards, and most recently as designer for the 2023 Met Gala.

“I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor. Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world,” says McLane.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night,” shares Minogue. “That’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

Capping at 1,000 people, it’s a venue to come out and lean in. The prevailing theme, Belle de Nuit, or Beauty of the Night is evocative of veils and mystery, of come-to-play, and dress-to-express. A simple but memorable table service includes select indulgences from fine spirits and champagne to caviar and cookies - and an atmosphere where guests can truly connect.

Tickets, tables, and packages for Kylie’s opening show and ongoing residency go on sale August 9, 2023, and are available for purchase at voltairelv.com.

About Kylie Minogue

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams and 8 UK No 1 albums. Her multiple awards include 3 BRIT awards, 2 MTV awards and a Grammy. She is the only female artist to score a No 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK.

In so many ways she stands alone in the pop arena – a superstar artist whose constant reinventions and explorations keep her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past. 2023 sees the release of Kylie’s brand-new studio album, ’Tension’, a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts. ‘Tension’ is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes. Discussing the album, Kylie said:

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to.

My mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

The first track from the album to be released, ‘Padam Padam’, has become an instant global sensation after Kyliedebuted the brand-new song on American Idol in May. The track is a runaway success, charting across the world and taking the number one spot on the UK Big Top 40 for several weeks.

TikTok users across the world have embraced the track with millions of fans using the song for their own creations. There’s even been calls for “Padam” to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary!