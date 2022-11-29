Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club Announces December Lineup

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 29, 2022  
Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, Las Vegas' ultimate destination for late-night shows, surprise comedians, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia in the heart of The LINQ Promenade, announces its roster of live performers for December and New Year's weekend.

The club will feature rotating resident comics each week as well as special weekend headliners and other notable guests this month, including Jill Kimmel, stand-up comic and younger sibling of Jimmy Kimmel, and Josh Wolf, comedian, actor and writer best known for his regular appearances on the late-night talk show "Chelsea Lately."

Visitors to Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club enjoy recurring engagements by comedy's most entertaining stars selected by Las Vegas entertainment executive Damian Costa and Kimmel himself. Notable resident performers in December include Farrell Dillon, known for combining hilarious comedy and mind-melting magic into a modern style; Vicki Barbolak, a top 10 finalist on season 13 of "America's Got Talent," renowned for her stand-up comedy acts; and Luenell, American comedian and actress known for her roles in "Borat," "A Star Is Born," "That's My Boy," "Hotel Transylvania" and more.

Tickets are currently available at kimmelscomedyclub.com. With the exception of Farrell Dillon's shows, guests must be 18 years or older to enter and 21 years or older to consume alcohol.

Curated and designed by comedian, writer, producer and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade captures the spirit of Kimmel's hometown of Vegas. Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club features late night shows, surprise guests, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia. Complete with an expandable showroom that seats up to 300 guests, the dual-level 8,000 square-foot venue provides an optimal setting for both the audience and performers alike. Voted Best Comedy Club in Las Vegas by the Best of Las Vegas awards, the club showcases comedians ranging from household names to up-and-coming talent curated by Jimmy Kimmel and his team. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.kimmelscomedyclub.com or call (702) 777-2782.




