Immersive CLOWN BAR 2 Premieres at Majestic in May

Majestic Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Clown Bar 2, a new immersive comedy by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Artistic Director Troy Heard.

As soon as you walk through the doors of Majestic, you'll be transported into a different world - one where underground clown crime syndicates battle for top billing, and a gunshot ends in a bleeding stream of confetti. The rules are strict, the jokes are dark, and the best way to serve a cocktail is to "make it funny."

In this follow up to Majestic's long running comedy hit, Clown Bar 2 returns to the eponymous scene of the crime. A year has gone by since the events of the first show, and Happy, the new clown boss, is missing. Foul play is suspected, so two cops from the "beige life" are enlisted to go deep undercover and solve the mystery. With whiskey soaked dialogue, a hooker with a heart of gold, and more gunplay than a Tarantino flick, Clown Bar 2 is as wild as a barrel of monkeys.

"Clown Bar was such a hit for us, we were excited to commission this new script from Adam," says director Troy Heard. "From the Kansas City to the Viper Room in Hollywood, audiences have loved these insane characters and Clown Bar 2 just amps up the comedy."

Performances of Clown Bar 2 will be May 12 through 29, Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $35 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com. Clown Bar 2 is recommended for audiences 18 and above.