Fremont Street Experience Celebrates Return Of Free Live Entertainment In Downtown Las Vegas June 17

Fremont Street Experience is pressing 'play' once again on Wednesday, June 17 to celebrate the return of free live entertainment under the legendary Viva Vision screen, the world's largest single digital display, in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Offering a diverse range of musical genres for audiences of all ages, all three stages will light up as well-known local artists including Zowie Bowie, Tony Marques, Spandex Nation, Alter Ego and more, return to the six-block entertainment district to perform chart-topping hits.

To ensure the safety of visitors, artists and employees, Fremont Street Experience will continue to employ enhanced cleaning procedures designed to mitigate the spread of germs and viruses following the guidance of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health officials. Furthermore, Fremont Street Experience will continue to disinfect the pedestrian mall, parking garage and SlotZilla towers twice a day with environmentally friendly and highly effective products that are immediately safe for human contact.

For more information and a full calendar of nightly entertainment at Fremont Street Experience, visit www.vegasexperience.com.

