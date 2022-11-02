Fortune Feimster Brings LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE! 2023 Tour To Encore Theater For One Night Only

Comedian, writer, and actress Fortune Feimster will bring her new Live, Laugh, Love! Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for an exclusive performance on April 1, 2023. Like her recently released hour-long Netflix special, Good Fortune, her live show captures the hearts of viewers and critics alike. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT at FortuneFeimster.com.



"There is nothing better than performing live and with every tour the shows just get more and more fun. I can't wait to get back on the road and share new stories about my life and family," shares Feimster. "I named the tour Live, Laugh, Love! because of those infamous signs you see in a lot of moms' homes...my mom being no exception. And when I got older, I realized I too had one of those signs and thought 'uh oh, I'm becoming my mom.' What that means will be revealed on the tour. Plus, who doesn't want to live, laugh, and love?"

Ticket Information

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Tickets starting at $39.95 plus applicable fees

Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com



Affable, charismatic, and one of a kind, Feimster uses her confessional comedy to bring people together. Through laughter and storytelling, she shows audiences of all ages, backgrounds and sexual orientations that common ground is only a joke or two away. She has expanded on that commonality with her new special, Good Fortune, with Decider noting, "Feimster remains the fun aunt, cousin, or friend you want to sidle up to at the party."

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com. Follow Feimster on Facebook @fortunefunny and on Instagram and Twitter @fortunefeimster.