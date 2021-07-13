First Annual Diversity in Magic Conference Will Be Held Over Zoom Next Month

The first annual Inclusivity and Diversity in Magic Conference will be held via Zoom from August 27 through August 29, 2021, from 3-6 pm Pacific, 6-9 pm Eastern. This year's theme is history with a special focus on women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA2S+, and magicians living with disabilities. The inaugural event is presented by the McBride Magic & Mystery School.

This year's conference leadership team consists of well-known magicians Benjamin Barnes, Christian Cagigal, Simon Carmel, Steve Longacre, Cody Clark, Paul Draper, Kayla Drescher, Felice Ling, and Dyna Brenda Staats. Together they bring extraordinary talent, decades of performance experience, numerous awards, and a heart for advocacy.

Mystery School senior faculty member Paul Draper will be available to facilitate and support a safe space that offers a platform highlighting voices that need to be heard. Draper is known for his internationally acclaimed, award-winning show, "Mysteries of the Mind," that breaks the laws of physics and defies the rules of reality. He has performed for Apple Headquarters, Yale University, A&E, YPO, Hallmark, The History Channel, J.J. Abrams, and Dick Van Dyke.

For over 30 years, the McBride Magic & Mystery School has educated magicians from all around the world. The faculty of master teachers are the best in the business. The BBC described the school as the "World's most prestigious school for magicians."

"This conference is working to bring groups together to hear from each other and to show the diversity and inclusivity of representation in magic. A place where we can all gather to learn from each other, hear different perspectives, and grow," Draper said. "We must seek every opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been historically excluded, marginalized, and underrepresented. The goal is equity and the inclusion of diverse voices and perspectives."

For more information, visit hhttps://shop.magicalwisdom.com/event/the-first-annual-inclusivity-and-diversity-in-magic-conference-idm-con.