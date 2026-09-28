Feature: SILVER SEVENS HOTEL & CASINO TO CELEBRATE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF “GLITZ GLAMOUR & BOOZE'

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Las Vegas’ drag community will take over Seven Sins Lounge at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino on Thursday, October 1, for “Glitz Glamour & BOOZE,” celebrating its first anniversary with an evening of live entertainment, music, cocktails, and plenty of personality.

Hosted by Las Vegas drag performer and entertainer Angelique Roberts, the anniversary celebration will bring together performers from the city’s LGBTQ+ entertainment community for a night of drag, glamour and fun. The free event will feature performances by Fanny D. Pack, Victoria S. Mateo and Taeya Mimosa, with DJ Ashley Q providing the soundtrack for the evening.

Fanny D. Pack is a familiar face on the Las Vegas LGBTQ+ entertainment scene, regularly hosting and performing at venues throughout the city, including Badlands and The Phoenix. She has also appeared in a variety of drag productions and events across Las Vegas.

Taeya Mimosa is a Las Vegas drag performer and Costume Designer whose work has been featured in local productions including Circus Fierce as well as other LGBTQ+ events. Known for bringing creativity and a distinctive visual style to the stage, Mimosa joins Fanny D. Pack and Victoria S. Mateo for the anniversary celebration.

Victoria S. Mateo, a Las Vegas-based drag performer known for high-energy performances, rounds out the evening's featured performers. Together, the three entertainers will bring their individual styles and personalities to Seven Sins Lounge for a celebration marking one year of “Glitz Glamour & BOOZE.”

The evening begins with cocktail hour at 7 p.m., followed by the drag show at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy music from DJ Ashley Q while taking part in interactive games and prize giveaways between performance sets.

For guests looking to make the most of the evening, $25 all-you-can-drink wristbands are available in advance and at the door, which include all-you-can-drink beverages throughout the event.

“Glitz Glamour & BOOZE” First Anniversary Drag Show takes place Thursday, October 1, at Seven Sins Lounge at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, with cocktail hour beginning at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to guests 21 and older. Hosted by Angelique Roberts, the celebration will feature performances by Fanny D. Pack, Victoria S. Mateo, and Taeya Mimosa, with music by DJ Ashley Q. Guests can also purchase $25 all-you-can-drink wristbands in advance or at the door.

Located one mile east of the Las Vegas Strip, Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, a Wyndham Garden hotel, is a classic Las Vegas destination for gaming, dining, and entertainment. For more information, visit silversevenscasino.com or follow SilverSevensLV on Facebook and Instagram.

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