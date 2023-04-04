Feature: Neil Diamond The Tribute Starring Rob Garrett Begins Residency at Alexis Park Resort

As Rob Garrett enters his 28th year paying tribute to the now-retired Neil Diamond, Garrett begins his new residency, Neil Diamond The Tribute, at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Monday to Thursday.

Many have said that no other tribute act is as identified with their artist as Garrett, who has performed his show at more venues in Las Vegas than any other tribute artist.

Neil Diamond has sold over 135 million records and remains one of the biggest-selling artists in music history. In early 2018, Diamond announced his retirement from performing due to being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"Since he announced his retirement, I absolutely feel more of a sense of obligation when performing my show, a good obligation, but still an obligation for me," Garrett said. "To me, it's something I never get tired of doing, and I intend to keep his legacy going. There are a lot of people that never got the opportunity to see him live and wish they had. Listing to Diamond's interview on CBS was a bag of emotions not unlike listening to his music. You smile a little, laugh a little, and cry a little."

Like his legendary counterpart, Garrett was born in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Las Vegas in 1974 with his family. Garrett saw Diamond perform live when he made his attendance-breaking Las Vegas debut for the opening of the Aladdin Hotel's Theater for the Performing Arts in 1976. Garrett would see Diamond perform another 16 times.

In August 1998, Garrett created his own Neil Diamond tribute show, becoming known as the "King of Diamonds." He began his first residency in Las Vegas in almost nine years on March 27. For more info, visit neildiamondtribute.net and follow on Facebook @ neildiamondthetribute.

The Modern Showrooms, hosted by Admit VIP (Pete Housley and Denise Kraft), opened on August 2, 2022, showcasing their shows, including Motown, Frank Sinatra, Carpenters, and Elvis, to name a few. For more info, visit modernvegas.com and follow on Facebook @ modernshowrooms.

Rob Garrett takes pride as an authentic tribute act of Neil Diamond in America performing Neil Diamond The Tribute in The Modern Showrooms in the Alexis Park Resort, 375 E. Harmon Ave., at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.