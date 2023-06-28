Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino

What started in 1983 as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Legends in Concert will present a limited engagement of Legendary Divas at The Orleans Hotel and Casino through July 8.

Join the celebration of 22,000 performances (and counting) with music spanning more than four decades. Karen Hester (Dolly Parton), Jazmine (Whitney Houston), Annika Starander Weaver (Cher), and Tierney Allen (Lady Gaga) will take to the stage with Las Vegas’s most famous Diva, Frank Marino, celebrity host with his portrayal of Joan Rivers, the pioneer of women in comedy.

Frank is part of the history-making Legends in Concert as part of its 40-year run coinciding with his 39 years as Vegas Longest Running Headliner. In fact, he filmed his reality show Last Laugh in Vegas at The Orleans.

“It is an honor to celebrate with the only show still performing that I would go see on my days off when I first moved here,” says Frank. “When I appeared on Joan River’s Emmy-Award-winning afternoon talk show 25 years ago, Joan asked me, ‘What would I do if she died?’ I answered that I would have to join the cast of Legends in Concert. What are the chances that would happen? At the time, the word ‘legends’ was used for someone who had passed. Today, it has a whole new meaning, living legends, which is another reason the show is so timeless.”

The crowned winner of Jimmy Fallon’s Clash of the Cover Bands®, Karen will perform the working woman’s anthem, “9 to 5,” as well as Dolly’s many hits.

Originally from Danville, Virginia, Karen grew up in a musical family and has been singing since childhood. She has performed in community theater, professional theater, murder-mystery dinners, and other aspects of entertainment. Becoming a Dolly Parton tribute artist began in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as one of several characters she performed in a stage show.

“This was great training for me as a tribute artist, and 12 years later, here I am,” Karen laughs. “It is an honor to do what I do and showcase the celebrity in a great light.”

Jazmine Katrina will portray Whitney with a mesmerizing tribute to the voice of a generation with vocal prowess and passion. Born and raised in Long Island, New York, Jazmine has always been singing as a child and knew she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment. She started in Europe in the 1990s and then moved back to the United States and “fell into becoming a tribute artist. I auditioned for the show, Your Big Break and people would dress up as their favorite celebrity. I sang a couple of Whitney’s songs for the audition and became a contestant. I didn’t win, but I came very close,” says Jazmine.

She realized this was her next career move, and performing as Whitney for over 20 years. “I feel very honored since I performed as her before her passing. I feel an extra obligation to portray her respectfully and assist in preserving her legacy since she was such a great performer and talent.”

Annika dances onto the stage with her distinctive contralto singing voice belting out “Turn Back Time.” She is from Sweden and grew up in a musical family where everyone played an instrument. Annika would visit her brother in Hollywood and realized that she had always wanted to live and sing in the United States. She would add Cher to her repertoire (she is also a Faith Hill tribute artist) in 2018.

“Many of her fans can’t see Cher, so we can allow her fans to enjoy, and I am thrilled to be able to do this.”

As Lady Gaga, Tierney Allen bursts onto the stage as Mother Monster sings the hits that catapulted her as a living legend.

Her costumes are hand-made replicas of actual Lady Gaga costumes, and Tierney is the exact height, weight, and age as Lady Gaga. She began at the age of 7, playing the violin, and continued her music career as a vocalist, guitarist, drummer, and violinist. When someone mentioned to her that she resembled Lady Gaga in 2009, Tierney added that aspect to her talents and has been performing as Lady Gaga for 14 years.

The acclaimed production dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from iconic Vegas past productions. Creating a special tribute to showgirl glamour highlights the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The Orleans Hotel and Casino, a property of Boyd Gaming Corporation, features more than 1,800 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, dining, and entertainment. For more information, visit www.orleanscasino.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM and connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Legendary Divas, presented by Legends in Concert, will perform this limited engagement at The Orleans Showroom through July 8. Showtimes are 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday (dark Sunday). A VIP Experience with preferred seating and a special Meet and Greet with a photo opportunity after the show is available. Tickets can be purchased at the Orleans Box Office, and to celebrate this unique 40th-anniversary engagement, a special $40 ticket is available using Code: LIC40.