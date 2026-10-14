Feature: Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Rei Hotoda Makes Debut With REI CONDUCTS BEETHOVEN

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The Las Vegas Philharmonic will enter a new artistic chapter Oct. 17 when Music Director Rei Hotoda takes the podium for her inaugural classical performance with the orchestra in Rei Conducts Beethoven at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center.

The concert will feature an ambitious program spanning the vivid orchestral colors of 20th-century composer Michael Torke, the regal virtuosity of Ludwig van Beethoven and the cinematic power of Ottorino Respighi. Pianist Michelle Cann will join the orchestra as soloist for Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, widely known as the "Emperor" Concerto.

The evening will also showcase Respighi's Fountains of Rome and The Pines of Rome, two celebrated orchestral works inspired by the Italian capital. In The Pines of Rome, the orchestra's brass musicians will sound from the four corners of The Smith Center, creating an immersive musical experience that surrounds the audience with the composer's sweeping, thunderous sound.

The program opens with Michael Torke's Bright Blue Music, a vibrant contemporary orchestral work that brings rhythmic energy and bold color to the concert. Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto follows, combining the composer's commanding orchestral writing with the piano's expressive range and technical demands.

Cann, an acclaimed pianist known for her compelling performances and commitment to expanding the classical music repertoire, will take center stage for the concerto. Beethoven's final piano concerto is celebrated for its grandeur, lyrical beauty and interplay between soloist and orchestra, making it a fitting centerpiece for Hotoda's first classical concert as music director.

Respighi's Fountains of Rome and The Pines of Rome will complete the program with richly layered orchestration and evocative musical storytelling. Through shifting textures, dramatic crescendos and colorful instrumental combinations, Respighi brings the landscapes and atmosphere of Rome to life through sound.

The concert marks a significant milestone for Hotoda, who is beginning a four-year tenure as music director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Her appointment signals a new chapter for the organization as it continues to connect audiences with orchestral music through performances, educational initiatives and community engagement.

Now in its 28th season, the Las Vegas Philharmonic is Southern Nevada's only professional orchestra. Its 74 professional musicians perform a broad repertoire, presenting works by established classical composers alongside contemporary compositions and performances featuring nationally and internationally recognized guest artists.

The orchestra performs on the Reynolds Hall stage at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, one of Las Vegas' principal cultural venues. Beyond the concert hall, the Philharmonic supports music education through programs including its Youth Concert Series and other community initiatives designed to encourage lifelong appreciation of music.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Las Vegas Philharmonic relies on support from individuals and corporations to sustain its artistic, educational and community programs.

With Hotoda's inaugural classical performance, the orchestra invites audiences to experience a program that combines Beethoven's enduring musical legacy with the expressive power of Respighi and the contemporary energy of Torke. The evening also offers an opportunity to hear Cann interpret one of the piano concerto repertoire's most celebrated works while experiencing the orchestra's full scale and sonic possibilities.

Rei Conducts Beethoven will be performed at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., on Oct. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m.; pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.; performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438. Follow the Las Vegas Philharmonic on facebook.com/lasvegasphilharmonic and on Instagram @lvphil.

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