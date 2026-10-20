Feature: LANCE RICH EXPLORES THE HISTORY OF LAS VEGAS MAGIC AT THE NEON MUSEUM’S DUCK DUCK SHED

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Las Vegas has built its reputation on elaborate productions, legendary showgirls, superstar residencies and immersive entertainment. Magic also played a significant role in shaping the city's identity as an entertainment capital. From Oct. 23–26, The Neon Museum will present the fourth annual Duck Duck Shed, celebrating the architecture, design, entertainment and cultural forces that shaped Las Vegas.

Featured programs include NEON DREAMS: The Story of Las Vegas Magic, presented Oct. 23 by magician, author, and speaker Lance Rich.

Through rare photographs, archival footage and stories of legendary illusionists, Rich will explore how Las Vegas became a global destination for magic. His presentation draws on his book, Neon Dreams: The Story of Las Vegas Magic, documenting the performers and pivotal moments that established magic as part of the city's entertainment identity.

From Nightclub Acts to Headline Attractions

"The earliest days of entertainment in Vegas followed what I call a mid-century nightclub model," Rich explains. Opening acts might include "jugglers, comedians, eccentric dancers, or … magicians!"

One of his most fascinating discoveries was Gloria Dea, an 18-year-old magician who performed at the El Rancho in 1941. Rich identifies her as the first magician to perform at a Las Vegas hotel-casino. Newspaper reviews described Dea's act as the show's highlight. Even more remarkably, she was still alive at 99 when Rich interviewed her, providing firsthand recollections for his research.

Rich also discovered that the El Rancho continued booking magicians throughout the following decade, more than any other Strip hotel.

"It's pure conjecture," he acknowledges, "but I wonder, would the entertainment director at El Rancho have been so keen on magic if Gloria, the first magician they booked, hadn't been such a hit?"

By the late 1950s, French revues such as Lido de Paris and Folies Bergere were introducing audiences to lavish theatrical productions. Magic became part of these shows, creating opportunities for performers to become stars in their own right.

Siegfried and Roy Change the Game

For Rich, Siegfried and Roy represent a turning point in Las Vegas entertainment.

After performing in revue shows, the duo became stars of Lido de Paris at the Stardust. Their names appeared on the marquee, and approximately one-third of the production was devoted to their act. They subsequently left the Stardust to launch their own show at the Frontier, demonstrating that a variety act could become the centerpiece of an independent production.

"I'd say the Siegfried and Roy effect launched a magic boom! Everybody wanted to follow in their footsteps. I don't know that there has ever been a more symbiotic or synergistic relationship between hotel and performer as there was with Siegfried and Roy at The Mirage," Rich says. "They just fit there."

Their success influenced the development of major productions, including EFX, Caesars Magical Empire and Cirque du Soleil's expansion in Las Vegas, as well as the superstar residencies that followed.

Turning Illusions Into Theater

Lance Burton performed in Folies Bergere at the Tropicana for nine years beginning in 1982, introducing and refining new effects before opening his own show at the Hacienda in 1991. Joseph Gabriel similarly developed his craft in City Lites at the Flamingo before taking his act to New York for the Off-Broadway production Magic on Broadway in 1996.

For Rich, successful magic requires more than the secret behind an illusion. "Lighting, sound, blocking, and choreography can turn a trick into theatre!" he says. "The word 'misdirection' is used often in magic circles. But I think it's a misnomer. Misdirection is really just direction."

The Future of Las Vegas Magic

Mat Franco and Shin Lim, both winners of America's Got Talent, have built successful Las Vegas shows around close-up magic. "They've found ways to make intimate miracles play to hundreds at a time in theaters that were designed more for song and dance spectacle," Rich says.

He expects performers to continue exploring smaller, distinctive experiences, pointing to Jen Kramer at Westgate, MIND2MIND at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, The Magician's Room at The LINQ and The Magicians Study. Las Vegas magic has influenced entertainment far beyond the Strip, shaping concerts, Broadway productions and live events worldwide. "Vegas has always been about spectacle, excess and maximalism.”

Founded in 1996, The Neon Museum achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) in 2021, the highest national honor for museums in the United States. Situated on a 2.27-acre campus, the museum's collection also includes 15 restored signs displayed as public art in downtown Las Vegas, collectively known as The Las Vegas Boulevard Scenic Byway Project. Its ongoing initiatives encompass public education, outreach, research, and arts preservation. For more information, including Duck DuckShed, tour schedules and tickets, visit The Neon Museum or Duck Duck Shed. Also follow @NeonMuseum on Facebook and @theneonmuseumlasvegas on Instagram.

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