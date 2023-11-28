Feature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las Vegas

Even during the holiday season, the tale of light versus darkness captivates audiences' imaginations. Legendary producer Bernie Yuman, director and producer Baz Halpin, and producer and puppet master Michael Curry have brought the compelling production to the stage of Las Vegas. Awakening (Reimagined), narrated by two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, returns to the Wynn Las Vegas.

At the core of this legendary journey, the protagonist is compelled to face off against the powers of good and evil to rescue the world. Coming across a captivating array of personas, the protagonist becomes a hero to the fantastical creatures designed by Curry, which will enthrall the audiences with their lifelike, graceful movements.

Donna April joined the cast in her first principal role as the lead character (IO) in a production as well as performing on the Las Vegas Strip.

Born and raised in San Antonino, Texas, Donna followed her friends’ example and learned how to dance.

“As for dancing as a career, my grandma would take me to see Cats when it came to town. After seeing the show four times, I got to see the show almost in the front row. During intermission, before the second act, the ‘cats’ entered the audience, and the performer crawled up to me. I fed her one of my pretzels, and she ate it right out of my hand. That brought me into the world of performing on a different level. I want to share moments like that with our audience.”

Donna pursued her dreams, first graduating from the Northeast School of the Arts (dance major). She would continue her studies at Pace University in New York City, obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in commercial dance. While living in New York, Donna assisted Broadway’s Tyler Hanes and Curtis Holbrook and was a featured dancer in a one-shot, Together Again, choreographed by Jennifer Hamilton.

Moving to Las Vegas and performing on the Strip was not part of her bigger plan. “I remember saying that I never need to go to Las Vegas. I don’t gamble, and that is what I thought. But now that I live and work here, I enjoy it and the city has so much to offer,” admits Donna. “The shows and other things you can see on the Strip are on a completely different level with a Wow factor. The entertainment industry here is one of a kind.”

As for performing in Awakening, “I love interacting with the audience with once-in-a-lifetime moments,” says Donna.

Her character, IO, is described by Donna as quick-witted and charming. She is tasked with an impossible quest and can’t believe she was chosen. The audience gets her dilemma and cheers IO on as she continues her journey.

“My character uses humor to get out of situations, which I really resonate with,” explains Donna. “One of the show's creators, a father himself, loves dad jokes, and I love those jokes in the show, adding a lighter touch."

Awakening returns with new characters, costumes, choreography, original music, and a new storyline in one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever designed. The show is performed on a 60-foot, 360-degree prismatic stage, able to undulate and expand as the characters dance with ease. This includes aerialists, acrobats, dancers, musicians, and other amazing feats, along with humorous moments.

Awakening performs at the Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (dark Wednesday and Thursday). The option for Dinner and a Show is available with the purchase of Diamond-level seating with dinner at The Buffet at Wynn and premium seating in the theater. For more info, visit wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment/awakening.