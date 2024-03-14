FOLLIES Will Premiere in Las Vegas Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Metropolis Theatricals Las Vegas LLC will debut FOLLIES, Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical production, in a star-studded spectacle featuring a 45 person cast, including 12 of Las Vegas’s original showgirls. Tickets are on-sale and available now for the limited run engagement this April 11-14, 2024, at Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.



FOLLIES will feature special appearances by Tony Award® nominee Andrea McArdle (Broadway’s original Annie and star of Beauty and the Beast and Les Misèrables, among others); Tonight Show icon and comedian Pete Barbutti; Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter and entertainer Clint Holmes and his wife, the sensational singer/performer/comedian Kelly Clinton-Holmes; four-time Grammy® winner and first “Pip,” Merald “Bubba” Knight; internationally renowned opera sensation Frederica von Stade; Broadway legend Ted Chapin; and an introduction by legendary impressionist Rich Little. A dozen of Las Vegas’s legendary showgirls will join the cast, including Anna Bailey, the first African American showgirl ever to appear on the Las Vegas Strip.



The seven-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical features music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim, including some of his most iconic songs such as “Broadway Baby” and “I’m Still Here.” The show, in its original format, will be set in Las Vegas with the closing of the Tropicana Hotel as the backdrop for the cast getting together one last time. A few slight Vegas spins will be added throughout while maintaining the integrity and all the dazzle for which the original production is known.



FOLLIES is produced by Metropolis Theatricals Las Vegas LLC with Tom Michel, David James Robinson and Sean Stephenson. Robinson is also serving as director of the production. The show is also produced in partnership with JOI Jazz Orchestra led by Musical Director Dave Loeb, UNLV College of Fine Arts, The Showgirl Legacy Foundation and its Historical Advisor, The Neon Museum. This production of FOLLIES is dedicated to the memory of Las Vegas music legend Bill Fayne.



FOLLIES will feature six performances April 11-14, 2024, at the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa (7300 North Aliante Pkwy.). Its Opening Night performance on Thursday, April 11 will be Black Tie and conclude with a champagne toast.