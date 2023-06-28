EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July

Award-winning producer and choreographer Jennifer Romas is thrilled to bring her slightly indecent and sexually suggestive new production, Exxcite: The Show, to The Duomo Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The show, a journey into sensuality with a Rock 'n' Roll vibe, will open on July 29 for an extended engagement. Tickets go on sale today, June 28 at 10am.



Romas, the creator of Sexxy: The Show, the multiple award-winning topless female revue, knows how to make Vegas even hotter than it already is with her steamy productions. With Exxcite: The Show, she combines jaw-dropping performances, powerhouse vocals, and heart-pounding choreography – all performed by a cast of some of the sexiest classically-trained female artists.



This thrill-inducing burlesque production gives a flair of authenticity to the classic showgirl and Vegas glitz and glam but with an erotic, edgy twist. Filled with controversial (and iconic) hip-shaking sex appeal, Exxcite portrays diverse representations of Rock 'n' Roll through the years, which ultimately changed the image of female sexuality of today.



“I'm so thrilled to bring Exxcite to The Duomo as this venue fits the show like a glove with its high-energy classy Rock n' Roll environment,” said producer and creator Jennifer Romas. “Add to that the amazing restaurant, bar and retro arcade and audiences have a one-stop shop for a night of food, fun, music and of course, a lot of provocative, HOT and talented performers.”



“Exxcite is the perfect show for The Duomo and we know it will rock the room and immerse the audience,” said Damian Costa, President of Pompey Entertainment. “Jennifer Romas has a real skill for heating up a venue with her stunning cast of some of the most talented performers in Vegas.”



For more information about Exxcite: The Show, visit exxciteshow.com or follow on social media: Instagram @exxcitetheshow and Facebook: @exxciteshow.



Exxcite: The Show - Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Exxcite: The Show performs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 10pm at The Duomo Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. Tickets range from $39.00 - $99.00 (+taxes and fees) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting theduomolive.com. Must be 18+ to attend.

