EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July

The show will open on July 29 for an extended engagement. 

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Photos: Owen Wilson Visits THE BEATLES LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino Photo 3 Photos: Owen Wilson Visits THE BEATLES LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's RESTLESS LEG Tour is Coming to Las Vegas for Two Nights Photo 4 Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's RESTLESS LEG Tour is Coming to Las Vegas for Two Nights

EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July

Award-winning producer and choreographer Jennifer Romas is thrilled to bring her slightly indecent and sexually suggestive new production, Exxcite: The Show, to The Duomo Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The show, a journey into sensuality with a Rock 'n' Roll vibe, will open on July 29 for an extended engagement. Tickets go on sale today, June 28 at 10am.
 
Romas, the creator of Sexxy: The Show, the multiple award-winning topless female revue, knows how to make Vegas even hotter than it already is with her steamy productions. With Exxcite: The Show, she combines jaw-dropping performances, powerhouse vocals, and heart-pounding choreography – all performed by a cast of some of the sexiest classically-trained female artists. 
 
This thrill-inducing burlesque production gives a flair of authenticity to the classic showgirl and Vegas glitz and glam but with an erotic, edgy twist.  Filled with controversial (and iconic) hip-shaking sex appeal, Exxcite portrays diverse representations of Rock 'n' Roll through the years, which ultimately changed the image of female sexuality of today.
 
“I'm so thrilled to bring Exxcite to The Duomo as this venue fits the show like a glove with its high-energy classy Rock n' Roll environment,” said producer and creator Jennifer Romas. “Add to that the amazing restaurant, bar and retro arcade and audiences have a one-stop shop for a night of food, fun, music and of course, a lot of provocative, HOT and talented performers.”

“Exxcite is the perfect show for The Duomo and we know it will rock the room and immerse the audience,” said Damian Costa, President of Pompey Entertainment. “Jennifer Romas has a real skill for heating up a venue with her stunning cast of some of the most talented performers in Vegas.”
 
For more information about Exxcite: The Show, visit exxciteshow.com or follow on social media: Instagram @exxcitetheshow and Facebook: @exxciteshow.
 
Exxcite: The Show - Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:
Exxcite: The Show performs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 10pm at The Duomo Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.  Tickets range from $39.00 - $99.00 (+taxes and fees) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting theduomolive.com. Must be 18+ to attend.
 




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino Photo
Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino

What started in 1983 as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Legends in Concert will present a limited engagement of Legendary Divas at The Orleans Hotel and Casino through July 8.

2
EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July Photo
EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July

Award-winning producer and choreographer Jennifer Romas is thrilled to bring her slightly indecent and sexually suggestive new production, Exxcite: The Show, to The Duomo Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

3
Andy Grammer Will Perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort in November Photo
Andy Grammer Will Perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort in November

Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar Andy Grammer is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m.

4
Charley Crockett Brings One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, Decemb Photo
Charley Crockett Brings One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, December 12

Chart-topping country singer, Charley Crockett, will make his venue debut with a one-night-only performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Fans can experience Crockett's distinctive voice and exciting combination of country, blues, soul, Cajun and R&B in this rare performance right off the Las Vegas Strip during National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEIL DIAMOND - THE TRIBUTE starring Rob Garrett & the Pretty Amazing Band
Suncoast Hotel/Casino (7/01-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You