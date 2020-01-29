EXTRAVAGANZA â€“ THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR Will Premiere At The Jubilee Theatre Inside Bally's Las Vegas

Prepare to take a heart-stopping journey through the dazzling world of Las Vegas entertainment with the critically acclaimed production, "EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular." This thrilling new Las Vegas production from the creators of "WOW - The Vegas Spectacular" and Caesars Entertainment will make its North American premiere on March 14, 2020, on the iconic stage at the Jubilee Theater inside Bally's Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now.

This extravaganza of passion and thrills features sensual performances that showcase the captivating talents of over 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world - including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and, the return of the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre. Beautiful feats of strength and flexibility will make you gasp while the spectacular sets, massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms (which include some of Las Vegas' most famous headliners, from Elvis to Frank Sinatra, among others), will take your breath away.

Add to this some of the most glamorous costumes and sizzling dance numbers that will take the audience on a visual whirlwind as they follow the show's hero on his mysterious journey through the best of Las Vegas entertainment. From the return of the heart-stopping "Globe of Death" motorcycle act to a stage filled with aerialists, acrobats, dancers and, the iconic Las Vegas showgirls, audiences are sure to feel the passion in this gorgeous, sexy and unforgettable revue - "EXTRAVAGANZA"!

"EXTRAVAGANZA" was created and directed by famed director Hanoch Rosènn, who has brought Las Vegas the award-winning, family-friendly show, "WOW - The Vegas Spectacular," which recently celebrated its 1000th show and two-year anniversary at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. Rosènn is known worldwide for his extravagant and large-scale productions - including "Festigal" where he directed Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in her stage-acting debut in 2008.

"Following the success of 'WOW,' and the way the city embraced the show, I am thrilled to bring 'EXTRAVAGANZA' to Las Vegas!" says creator, Hanoch Rosènn. "The show is my homage to this amazing city - bringing not only tremendous and unique performers from all over the world - but, also, some of the most iconic and thrilling acts, as well as, the return of the classic showgirls, who made the Jubilee Theatre home for so many decades."

"Following the success of EXTRAVAGANZA internationally, we are thrilled to bring the show to our guests in Las Vegas," said Damian Costa, Caesars Entertainment vice president of entertainment operations. "This production is a fantastic addition to the exciting entertainment options available at Bally's Las Vegas."





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You