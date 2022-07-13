Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA Allows Audience Volunteers Star in a Las Vegas Show

Have you ever wanted to star in a Las Vegas Show? If so, then Don Barnhart's Hypnomania is the place for you. The insanity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation and hypnosis.

Barnhart's show has been setting record attendance numbers at comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, high schools and corporate entertainment and private events and Don is becoming the most requested act in these venues earning him the distinct title of "America's #1 Comedy Hypnotist".

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Show delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Hypnomania is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stress and fears to tap into their creative abilities with unlimited confidence.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun.

See the show or BE the show! The choice is up to you. Award-Winning Comedian, Hypnotist and Second City Conservatory Graduate Don Barnhart has combined his standup, hypnosis and improv skills guiding his volunteers to become the star of the show creating one of the most hysterically funny comedy hypnosis shows that's not to be missed. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform as superstars. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

For years, Barnhart has been performing his Hypnomania Show at comedy clubs, cruise ships, corporations, military installations, colleges, high schools, fairs, recovery programs and now his bringing that show back to Las Vegas at Jokesters Comedy Club inside Alexis Park All-Suite Hotel. Just a couple blocks off the Las Vegas strip across from the Virgin Hotel.

"Don Barnhart takes the positive aspects of hypnotic trances for a spin. In an industry dominated by embarrassing and shocking antics, the comedy brought out of our shared hopes and dreams is refreshing, honest and just plain funny."

"Audience members have the option to volunteer or sit back and watch. Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is as empowering as it is entertaining and Don leaves his volunteers feeling refreshed and recharged having learned a hypnotic technique they can use long after the show."

Barnhart can also be seen in his own late night standup comedy residencies in Las Vegas alternating between Jokesters and Delirious Comedy Club. He added, "I always look at comedy as a sort of pressure release valve," says Barnhart. "It allows you let off a little steam and you can get through the day no matter how tough things may be."

Hypnomania will appear July 22-24th and July 29-31st at Jokesters Comedy Club.

Tickets begin at $35 with VIP and Front Row options available.

Advance tickets are on sale at www.JokestersLasVegas.com