Dom Dolla Sets Las Vegas Residency At LIV Las Vegas & LIV Beach

Groot Hospitality is excited to announce Dom Dolla's residency exclusive to LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Paying homage to the city of Las Vegas, Australian-born Dom Dolla commences his residency on Saturday, March 30 at LIV Las Vegas. Dom Dolla has experienced a meteoric rise. His signature style of house music is connecting with global audiences and he is recognized as one of the most exciting producers in electronic music.

With his catalog surpassing one billion streams (Notably Saving Up, Rhyme Dust, Eat Your Man, and Take It) and nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY Award for his remix of “New Gold” ft. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

He has collaborated with the likes of Nelly Furtado, MK and has delivered official remixes for Dua Lipa, Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala, Calvin Harris, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Martinez Brothers & Louie Vega ft Marc E. Bassy.

Performance Dates

Saturday, March 30 at LIV Las Vegas

Sunday, May 5 at LIV Beach

Friday, May 17 at LIV Beach Friday, May 24 at LIV Beach

Saturday, June 15 at LIV Las Vegas

Saturday, June 29 at LIV Beach Friday, July 5 at LIV Las Vegas

Sunday, September 1 at LIV Beach

Saturday, September 14 at LIV Beach

Saturday, September 21 at LIV Las Vegas

Friday, September 27 at LIV Las Vegas

Saturday, October 5 at LIV Beach

Saturday, October 12 at LIV Las Vegas

Thursday, November 21 at LIV Las Vegas

Dom Dolla joins Calvin Harris, Tiësto, John Summit, Metro Boomin’, Party Favor, James Kennedy and more as 2024 resident artists at LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach.

About LIV

Las Vegas LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the second home of the world-famous nightclub that first launched in Miami Beach in 2009. With the original LIV consistently ranked as one of the best nightlife venues globally, LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas stands as an extension of the concept's premise: to provide A-list entertainment, extraordinary sounds and VIP service to create unforgettable experiences.

Spread across two levels with a central DJ booth, LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas features over 50 table service areas, totals nearly 15,000 square feet and features distinct, eye-catching lighting accents such as a neon entry façade and illuminated high-contrast archways. For 2024, LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' resident DJs include John Summit, Metro Boomin', Tiësto and more. For more information, please visit www.livnightclub.com/las-vegas/.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip.

Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings.

Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.