Dita Von Teese Unveils Additional Dates for Residency DITA LAS VEGAS

Dita Von Teese, has revealed additional dates through June 2024 for her premiere residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue, in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Beginning Wednesday, March 27, Dita will also now perform four nights a week most weeks, adding a Wednesday evening show in addition to Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/DitaVegas.

“I am absolutely thrilled to extend my Las Vegas residency. This revue shines the spotlight on an unparalleled glitzy Las Vegas experience that no other venue in this town can deliver, and for very good reason—from the inimitably extravagant and authentic showgirl costumes to the last-of-its-kind historic stage of the glamorous revues gone by. Nothing beats the real McCoy,” said Dita.

A lifelong aficionado of the iconic Las Vegas show Jubilee—the last remaining showgirl production of its kind that ran at Bally's Las Vegas from 1981 through 2016—Dita's new show merges her signature burlesque acts with the celebrated Jubilee aesthetic, including incorporating some of the show's original costumes and sets.

In this only-in-Vegas spectacular, Dita, who is joined on stage by two dozen dancers and two guest performers, tips her hat to the spectacular spirit of Jubilee of yore and the historic theater at Horseshoe, while incorporating her most iconic acts. The 75-minute nonstop show features a thrilling opening number with Dita descending from five stories above on a floating disc, kicking off a joyful vintage Las Vegas showgirl tribute in stunning orange and pink feathers and Swarovski crystals.

You'll know you've hit the glamour jackpot as the show continues with a gilded Venus shell showcasing a Sally Rand-style Bubble Dance, an act created by Dita and performed by featured performer Ferly Prado.

There are blindingly sparkly carousel horses, a ballerina emerging from a giant powder compact, a seven-foot-tall bejeweled “pop-out” cake, an enormous glittery lipstick, and a glittering birdcage with water feature.

An erotically-charged circus in vibrant pastels is sure to astonish as Dita leads, riding high atop a gleaming circus wagon pulled by glitzy male show ponies and Dita's glamorous pointe-dancing tiger showgirls and showboys.

Rhinestones and feathers aside, the show also includes a sensual video projection mapping striptease act, which was originally created by Ali Mahdavi for Dita at The Crazy Horse Paris, the first-ever act of its kind.

There's also a Swarovski-studded Western scene, with Dita riding a pink mechanical bull like no one else can, plus a vintage fetish bondage act designed with the slick, fashionable flair Dita is known for.

It doesn't stop there, as guests are treated to Dita's full repertoire of the biggest burlesque acts ever created, including a grand finale that goes from Dita donning an eye-popping Swarovski crystallized striptease gown with five of Dita's signature jeweled champagne and martini glasses on stage at once, followed by a lively parade of the extravagant Bob Mackie “Jewels” showgirl costumes.

In addition to adorning some of the original Jubilee costumes designed by the legendary Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee, Dita stuns on the stage in six costumes custom-designed for her by Jenny Packham, Alexis Mabille, Michael Schmidt, Catherine D'Lish, Mister Pearl and Christian Louboutin. All feature an unprecedented amount of genuine Swarovski crystals, including Swarovski's own exquisite jewelry designs.

Dita Las Vegas is based on original StripScapes created by Dita Von Teese and Catherine D'Lish over the past 23 years. Collaborating with Dita to stage this unprecedented show is Director and Executive Producer Michael Schwandt; Choreographers Kevin Wilson, Johanna Sapakie, Marcel Wilson and Ferly Prado; Lighting Designers David Finn and Alex Goldberg; Video Content Design by Media Monks and Jeremy Danger; and music by Chuck Henry and Jack Rayner. Additional music was created by Boys Noize and Monarchy.

DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue electrifies the Jubilee Theater stage select Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 9 p.m. For a complete show schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/DitaVegas.

About Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese is internationally recognized as the Queen of Burlesque, having set a history-making benchmark for this great American art form with unrivaled artistry, flair and sophistication as performer, creative director, choreographer and producer.

Dita's signature style has made her muse to some of the greatest couturiers and designers—influencing their collections, appearing on their runways, in their campaigns and on red carpets. She has also led the way as designer, collaborator and entrepreneur, with eponymous forays in fashion, beauty, music, publishing, spirits and entertainment production.

On stage, Dita is renowned for delighting audiences with a nonpareil romp into fantasy and spectacle, her original and ornate sets and haute couture costumes swathed in Swarovski crystals dazzling transcontinental audiences. Jean-Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, Alexis Mabille, Jenny Packham and Zuhair Murad are among the fashion designers who create looks for her performances, and her custom footwear is always by Christian Louboutin. Many of her most awe-inspiring costumes are realized in collaboration with legendary corsetier Mr. Pearl and burlesque star-turned-designer Catherine D'Lish.

So extraordinary are her performances and productions that Dita is a marquee ambassador worldwide for the artform.

Taylor Swift tapped Dita to play a burlesque-styled fairy godmother to the pop icon's Cinderella in the star-studded video “Bejeweled,” the chart-topping track off Swift's 2022 bestselling album, Midnights. Dita even shares two of her trademark martini glasses in the video, the two icons taking a sparkling spin within them. Weeks before, Dita teased cinema goers across the globe in the 2022 critically acclaimed film “Don't Worry Darling,” with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

It is a style that Dita has also taken to market with namesake collections in lingerie, gloves and jewelry; hats with Hood London; and a signature clothing collection in collaboration with Austrian-based designer Lena Hoschek that is in the works.

It always comes back to the curtain call, of course, and Dita's four full-length revues are the grandest tours in burlesque history: “Strip, Strip, Hooray!” (2013-2016), “The Art of the Teese” (2017), “Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe” (2018), and “Glamonatrix” (2019 and 2022-2023).

These sensational spectaculars showcase a gender- and body-diverse cast of the crème de la crème of neo-burlesque performers, hailing from all over the world. In 2022, as in 2019 (a tour interrupted due to the pandemic), Dita and her star troupe staged “Glamonatrix” in historic theatres across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US—including five sold-out nights at the London Palladium, and packed houses at the prestigious Folies Bergère in Paris and Burgtheatre in Vienna. Dita made theatrical history bringing burlesque to the Opera Garnier Monte Carlo, with Prince Albert II of Monaco in attendance.