Delirious Comedy Club Now Serving Food, Drinks And Laughs In Downtown Las Vegas

As the only full-time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club is now serving full food service in their newly expanded showroom inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street.

Named "Best Comedy Club" in Downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club has some of the best drink prices in the city. With bottled beer starting at $6 and cocktails starting at $8 customers can enjoy a great evening of hysterically funny comedy, dinner and a few drinks without breaking the bank.

Resident headliner Don Barnhart leads the charge with special guest comedians each night. Barnhart goes from family friendly to risqué without missing a beat and does so in such a charming, improvisational way you'll be so busy laughing you won't notice or care. His comedy has been labeled smart, witty, and intellectual to downright silly and his facial expressions can tell you more than the words convey in any story. Don Barnhart has both a family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special and an unapologetically funny Amazon Prime Special that doesn't hold back.

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world and is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic. Don also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and has been seen on MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, and FOX. He is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and can be heard regularly on Sirius/XM. Barnhart has written several books, produced, and directed TV and film projects and is an executive producer and appears in the new Matt Rife Film, "Don't Suck".

Delirious Comedy Club features live, professional standup comedy with shows running Thurs - Sun at 7 & 9pm. General Admission Tickets begin at $34.95 plus tax/fees.

Delirious Comedy Club is located inside the showroom at Hennessy's Tavern on Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

For more information, weekly lineup or tickets please visit our website at: DeliriousComedyClub.com or call the club at 702-541-2660