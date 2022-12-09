Cult Musical HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks In 2023 At Majestic Repertory Theatre

Majestic Repertory Theatre rings in 2023 with an extended run of the cult rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows the story of a genderqueer East German singer who fronts a fictional rock and roll band.

Caught in the crossfire of cold wars and culture wars, Hedwig is a survivor, and not just of the botched sex change operation that left her with the aformentioned "Angry Inch."

Transported to America, she is chasing rock stardom, as well as the (much more successful) rocker Tommy Gnosis, her one-time protege and lover.

Described as "groundbreaking and undoubtedly ahead of its time" by Entertainment Weekly, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a rock 'n' roll musical that incorporates a cabaret confessional, drag, and a heart of gold, guarded by barbed wire and sequin spiked heels.

This production is directed by Troy Heard and features Vegas performer Steffan Scrogan (drag artist Anya Knees) as Hedwig.

Performances of Hedwig and the Angry Inch will be January 19 through February 26, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

Performances will be at Majestic Repertory Theater, 1217 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89104.

Tickets are $45 for General Admission and $60 for VIP stage side seating. Special discounts available for senior and audiences under 21. Tickets are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.