Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Welcomes Celebrity Chef Matthew Underwood

Underwood's notable appearances include Vanderpump Rules and now the chef brings culinary magic to Vegas.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Chef Matthew Underwood will bring his culinary talents to Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. Known for his style, flair, and signature dishes, Chef Matthew brings over 20 years of passion and experience as an executive chef.

Chef Matthew has cooked for the Beverly Hills elite and is now cooking at Coop's! This Saturday, guests are invited to enjoy OMG Vegas Cabaret Brunch prepared by this incredible chef. Options will change daily, and menus will be posted with buffet prices beginning at $19.95.

"I love Las Vegas, and I want to bring a delectable spread of sweet and savory culinary delights while creating a truly memorable experience," says Chef Matthew.

In Beverly Hills, Chef Matthew delighted the guests with A Cow Jumped Over The Moon. In Las Vegas, Chef Matthew has brought his expertise to Gaetano's Ristorante, Ferraro's Ristorante Mimmo Ferraro's Restaurant, and MamaJo's Italian Restaurant. He has also appeared in Vanderpump Rules, KCAL Morning News, and TWC's "Let's Eat." Chef Matthew has created recipes for Habanero Hot Sauce Company for its website and app.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14, and Coop's Cabaret will be celebrating Mums and Mimosas, Starring Tony Arias and Keith Thompson. The chef will delight Mom on her special day with a special menu.

The buffet will feature Mixed Seasonal Fruit Salad, Strawberry Spinach Salad with shaved parmesan, rosemary marcona almonds, and a lemon honey vinaigrette, and Caesar Salad with focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and anchovy Caesar dressing. There will be a full Omelet bar with sides of country potatoes. A sweet tooth will be satisfied with Bacon Bourbon Banana French Toast. Chicken Angelo featuring sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, basil, white wine cream or roast top round piziola caper, bell pepper, red wine tomato basil sauce, and Roasted Vegetable Medley as a side are the lunch options. Of course, there will be the decadent dessert bar and a full bar with drink specials or mimosas.

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets and view all their upcoming lunch and dinner shows. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.




Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Vi Photo
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023
Scott Bradlee's genre-bending musical variety show, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) will make a stop on their Life in the Past Lane World Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency Photo
U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency
Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation announced an additional seven dates have been added to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Will Perform At Santa Fe Station Photo
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Will Perform At Santa Fe Station
Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Friday, July 07, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Lionel Richie Extends Headlining Run in Las Vegas With New Show Photo
Lionel Richie Extends Headlining Run in Las Vegas With New Show
Following his highly-successful, sold-out run, music legend Lionel Richie will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his all-new show, “Lionel Richie: King of Hearts” in Fall 2023. The beloved Las Vegas headliner will take the stage for six shows on October 11, 13-14, 18, 20-21, 2023.

