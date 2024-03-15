Comedian Preacher Lawson To Perform At Treasure Island On March 22

Preacher Lawson is best known for his multiple appearances on America's Got Talent.

By: Mar. 15, 2024
Stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson will perform at the Treasure Island Theatre for one night only on Friday, March 22 at 9 p.m..

Preacher Lawson is best known for his multiple appearances on America's Got Talent. This year, he returned to America's Got Talent: Fantasy League for what judges claimed was the best set in the show's history. Preacher's first stand-up special, Get To Know Me, is available on Amazon, and his most recent special, My Name Is Preacher, is set to be released globally on YouTube in March.

Lawson has built a massive following of 3.4 million on TikTok, and 640,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel featuring clips of his stand-up comedy, MMA training and Vegan cooking tips. He recently completed his residency hosting AGT Live in Las Vegas and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the world.

Tickets

Tickets start at $27.95* and available to purchase online or charge by phone with a major credit card by calling the TI Box Office toll free at 1-866-712-9308 or direct 1-702-894-7722. * Ticket prices do not include entertainment taxes or service fees.

About Treasure Island

Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is a privately owned hotel and casino. Boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, Treasure Island is a world-class destination for headline entertainment. Home to Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that has become the company's hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience. 




