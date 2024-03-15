Comedian Preacher Lawson To Perform At Treasure Island On March 22

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson will perform at the Treasure Island Theatre for one night only on Friday, March 22 at 9 p.m..

Preacher Lawson is best known for his multiple appearances on America's Got Talent. This year, he returned to America's Got Talent: Fantasy League for what judges claimed was the best set in the show's history. Preacher's first stand-up special, Get To Know Me, is available on Amazon, and his most recent special, My Name Is Preacher, is set to be released globally on YouTube in March.

Lawson has built a massive following of 3.4 million on TikTok, and 640,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel featuring clips of his stand-up comedy, MMA training and Vegan cooking tips. He recently completed his residency hosting AGT Live in Las Vegas and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the world.

Tickets

Tickets start at $27.95* and available to purchase online or charge by phone with a major credit card by calling the TI Box Office toll free at 1-866-712-9308 or direct 1-702-894-7722. * Ticket prices do not include entertainment taxes or service fees.

About Treasure Island

Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is a privately owned hotel and casino. Boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, Treasure Island is a world-class destination for headline entertainment. Home to Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that has become the company's hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience.