Comedian Pauly Shore Returns To Delirious Comedy Club In Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas is continuing their celebrity comedy series with Pauly Shore May 5th for Cinco De Pauly in Downtown Las Vegas.

Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show "Totally Pauly" hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading Pauly to a one-hour HBO comedy special, "Pauly Does Dallas" and starring roles in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," "Bio-Dome," "Encino Man," "Son In Law," and "A Goofy Movie."

As part of their celebrity comedy series, Pauly Shore will perform at Delirious Comedy Club inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino May 5th at 8pm as well as May 7th at 10pm and May 21st & 22nd at 10:pm. Advance tickets are highly encourage and available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com

Delirious Comedy Club's lineup include Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven, Pauly Shore from Bio Dome, Encino Man and the Netflix hit Guest House and resident headliner Don Barnhart from entertaining the troops and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police, Jamie Kennedy from Scream and Malibu's Most Wanted Memorial Day Weekend and comic ventriloquist Jay Johnson from the iconic TV show Soap.

Don Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is available for free on YouTube.

Delirious Comedy Club has the distinction of being the only full time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas and is currently working with brokers and investors to build franchise opportunities to other venues looking to bring a successful comedy club model to their city.

The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. The comedy club offers discounts for all hotel guests, locals and military. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.