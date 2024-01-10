Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas

Catch him at Delirious Comedy Club on Fremont Street.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas

From headlining the top comedy clubs on the Las Vegas Strip and across the country to starring in his own nightly residency in Las Vegas, there is no slowing down for comedian Don Barnhart as he continues to set the watermark higher.

"I'm not looking to host the Golden Globe's but I do love performing every night in Las Vegas", said Barnhart in response to Jo Koy's recent gig. "Ricky Gervais went for the juggler whereas Jo was trying to play nice and pulled his punches."

Don Barnhart's comedy goes from family friendly to no holds barred without missing a beat. His comedy has been labeled smart, witty, and intellectual to downright silly. Don is one of the most physical comics who doesn't move around, and his facial expressions can tell you more than the words convey in any story. Don Barnhart has both a family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special and an unapologetically funny Amazon Prime Special that doesn't hold back.

The Las Vegas based comedian performs as the resident headliner at Delirious Comedy Club on Fremont Street which is the only full-time comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas. The shows stars Barnhart along with a rotating cast of special guests and the funniest local talent. Celebrities like comedy legend George Wallace have been known to drop in when in town and Delirious Comedy Club has produced special events with Pauly Shore, Jamie Kennedy and Kid from Kid 'n Play.

Prior to his own residency, Don Barnhart was a Las Vegas regular performing at Brad Garret's Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory, The Improv, Jokesters and more as well as headlining the club circuit and entertaining the troops around the world. Barnhart has written several books, produced, and directed TV and film projects and is an executive producer and appears in the new Matt Rife Film, "Don't Suck".

Delirious Comedy Club Shows run Thurs - Sun at 7 & 9pm with plans to go 7 nights a week within the next month. Tickets start at $39.95 with Local and Military Discounts and an all you can drink "Open Bar" special that is sure to anesthetize your liver.

More information and tickets can be found at Click Here




