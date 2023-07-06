Comedian Crystal Powell Joins The Cast Of MAGIC MIKE LIVE; Hit Las Vegas Production Releases New Block Of Tickets

The Las Vegas stage spectacular turned global sensation, MAGIC MIKE LIVE welcomes comedian Crystal Powell to its cast. After leading the show's North American tour stops in Miami and Dallas, Powell joins the Las Vegas company to share the hilarious and empowering role of Female Emcee with fellow comedian and actress Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio.

The role, which starts out as an unsuspecting audience member who finds herself the center of attention at a not-so-satisfying, stereotypical male revue, takes the audience on a thrilling and inspiring journey of discovering your inner power through a series of daring dance, acrobatic, and musical routines performed by real guys that real women want.

The flagship production of Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE has also just released a new block of tickets for its open-ended engagement at SAHARA Las Vegas, now available to purchase for performances through the end of 2023. Tickets starting at $49 are on sale at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

Born and raised in rural Texas, Powell is a power-house comedian, actress, and singer whose talents have brought gut-busting laughter to major comedy stages and TV screens across the country. She has packed venues at iconic comedy houses like LA's Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, the San Diego Civic Center and comedy clubs from Ontario to Palm Beach and everywhere in between, including being selected as a featured comic at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Festival. Before releasing her very own hilarious travel series “Soulful & Funny” on Peacock this spring, Crystal has appeared in several TV and film projects including “2 Minutes of Fame” with Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams and Keke Palmer; “My B.F.F.” with Malik Yoba; “Ball Don't Lie” featuring Nick Cannon and Ludacris; Kevin Hart's “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central; FOX's “Dish Nation;” and Season 15 of NBC's “America's Got Talent;” among others. While leading MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour, Powell received high praise and huge laughs from Channing himself.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE has thrilled more than 1.2 million guests around the world, with shows currently running in Las Vegas and London and past engagements in Berlin, Australia, Miami, and Dallas. Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a thrilling stage spectacular that's guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves. Based on the hit films “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” MAGIC MIKE LIVE inspired the franchises third film, “Magic Mike's Last Dance,” which told a fictionalized story of the stage show's creation and featured several cast members in featured dancer roles.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE performs in the Magic Mike Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; subject to change without notice. For tickets, meet and greet opportunities, and more information, visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 833-624-4265.