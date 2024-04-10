Cirque du Soleil's THE BEATLES LOVE Will Close This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil has announced that The Beatles™ LOVE™ , the production celebrating the music and legacy of The Beatles through the artistry of Cirque du Soleil, will conclude its historic Las Vegas run at The Mirage on July 7, 2024 as the resort begins its transformation into the Hard Rock Las Vegas. Tickets to performances through June 29 are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love. Tickets for the final week of performances in July will be available in the coming weeks.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, The Beatles LOVE is a vibrant and thrilling production, driven by its GRAMMY®-winning soundtrack and breathtaking aerial artistry, colorful visuals and high-energy choreography on a 360-degree stage.

“The Beatles LOVE has been seen by more than 11.5 million guests since opening in 2006,” said Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre. “It’s been an honor for all of us at Cirque du Soleil to collaborate with The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. on what can only be described as a masterpiece. We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow.”

Created as the result of a friendship between Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté and George Harrison, The Beatles LOVE is a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip, having entertained Beatles fans across multiple generations and more than 500 musicians and celebrities. The collaboration combining the legendary music of The Beatles and the artistry of Cirque du Soleil, a first for both creative entities, has brought together Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison several times to celebrate the show’s gala premiere and milestone anniversaries.

The Beatles LOVE soundtrack, produced and mixed by the Beatles’ original producer George Martin and his son Giles Martin, is Cirque du Soleil’s first and only GRAMMY®-winning soundtrack. George and Giles Martin worked with the entire archive of Beatles recordings to create the soundscape for LOVE, utilizing 130 songs to create the 26-track soundtrack.

As impressive as The Beatles LOVE becoming a live entertainment and rock music phenomenon, is the story of the production itself. Since opening, the multi-talented cast has represented 44 nationalities from around the globe, and currently includes 11 original company members from the show’s inception. This diverse group of artists wears 11,600 costume pieces, 250 pairs of shoes, and 225 wigs each night. Creating the universe of The Beatles involves 750,000 lumens in projections and more than 500 props and scenic pieces. LOVE’s guests are welcomed into the theatre lobby by 20,000 colorful LED lights. Over the course of its 18-year run, LOVE’s audiences have been showered with 13.5 tons of confetti during the show’s thrilling finale.

The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday – Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside its world-class theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, also home to the official Beatles shop, the only licensed Beatles retail store in the world. For more information, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.