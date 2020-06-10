Cirque du Soleil to Open its Vault of Historical Recordings for the First Time Ever

Cirque du Soleil is opening up its vault of historical recordings for the first time ever, offering fans selected acts of iconic shows from its earliest days. On Friday June 12th, as part of its CirqueConnect special programming, three of the first shows to ever be performed under the Cirque du Soleil Big Top will be unveiled in a brand new 60-minute special: Cirque Réinventé, Nouvelle Expérience and Saltimbanco.

These early creations show how Cirque du Soleil has completely transformed circus acts into an internationally recognized live theatrical experience. Featuring Cirque Réinventé from 1987 Nouvelle Expérience from 1990 and Saltimbanco from 1992, viewers can witness the undeniable artistic and creative growth from the world-famous entertainment producer.

As seen throughout those conceptual productions, Cirque du Soleil has changed the entertainment world by reinventing traditional acts that became uniquely poetic where the performance is part of a more theatrical and dynamic story line.

Dedicated to Cirque du Soleil fans all over the world, this week's brand-new 60-minute special will take viewers down memory lane for a colorful and emotional journey into its inaugural year and early beginnings.

About Cirque Réinventé

Cirque Réinventé performed for the first time to an American audience at the Los Angeles Art Festival in 1987. It was a critical milestone for Cirque du Soleil. This show was the springboard for the company's explosion on the international scene. Cirque Réinventé then went on to continue its North American tour after a brief appearance at the Calgary Winter Olympics.

About Nouvelle Expérience

Nouvelle Expérience premiered in 1990 and was the fourth creation of Cirque du Soleil and turned out to be its most popular show to date. It continued to run until 1993. Led by the company's co-founder, Gilles Ste-Croix, the production tried out new ideas to further heighten the show experience. This is where the curtain that separates the artists from the audience was eliminated in order for both to feel part of a larger communal experience. This is also the first production to visit Las Vegas and the first time a Cirque du Soleil residency was discussed.

About Saltimbanco

In 1992, Cirque du Soleil added a monument to its repertoire of shows with Saltimbanco. This production became the company's longest running production by the time it closed. Performed under the Big Top from 1992 to 2006 in its original form around the world, a new adaptation of the show, staged in arenas, started touring in 2007. Saltimbanco's last performance took place in Montreal on December 30, 2012 after 6,000 Big Top and arena appearances, wowing 14 million spectators in 200 cities worldwide.

Fans are invited to tune in this Friday June 12th at 12 p.m. PST / 3p.m. ET to learn more about Cirque du Soleil and its history in a brand new way on the CirqueConnect content hub at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.

The special will remain available on the CirqueConnect content hub for those who can't watch on Friday. CirqueConnect provides at-home entertainment to fans and families worldwide.

