Cirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & More

For those looking to catch even more action in Las Vegas during Big Game week, “O” by Cirque du Soleil is offering an exclusive afternoon of VIP treatment with a special deep dive experience at the “O” Theatre at Bellagio. The iconic water-themed production is hosting a one-time only event Friday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. offering guests a rare chance to witness the theater's outstanding technical capabilities as well as take part in candid conversations with Cirque du Soleil executives and “O” team members.

Guests can choose to purchase the main experience or VIP experience. Evening “O” show tickets are not included and must be purchased separately for guests wishing to attend the regularly scheduled nightly performance.

The hour-long special main experience is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and features a demonstration of the technologically advanced stage followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with the show's team members. Guests will then step on stage for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity.

Following the main experience, guests who purchase the VIP experience will embark on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour to see the true depths of the pool, wardrobe department as well as the show's training room. VIP guests also may have the opportunity to get a sneak peek into some of the artists' rehearsals and have the chance to continue their conversations with show team members.

Tickets for the main experience are priced at $50 and a limited number of VIP experience tickets begin at $125 (not including applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. Ticket availability, pricing, and inclusions are subject to change without notice. “O” performs Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Bellagio. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.