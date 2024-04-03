Chris Young Comes to Resorts World Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young is making his venue debut at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance. On the heels of his most recent album release, Young Love & Saturday Nights, Young will take the Resorts World Theatre stage on Saturday, August 10, 2024, to present his new and long-celebrated catalog of hits. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

With songs like “Getting Older” as an ode to his father, and “All Dogs Go to Heaven” dedicated to man’s best friend, along with top 25 and climbing title track, Young Love & Saturday Nights is emotionally, sonically, and stylistically different from anything Young has ever released. The album also capably demonstrates Young’s confidence as a producer, with his hands-on approach being both heard and felt in every song.

With a chart-topping career spanning more than a decade, Young’s biggest hits include “Tomorrow,” “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “Neon,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Famous Friends,” and many more. Young’s level of focus, attention to detail, and traditional country ballads influenced by his Tennessee roots are sure to translate into an unforgettable performance at the stunning Resorts World Theatre. To purchase tickets visit AXS.com or for more information on this performance at Resorts World Theatre, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the 5,000-seat venue scored No. 1 on the 2023 year-end boxscore chart.

Photo Credit: Courtesy AEG Presents Las Vegas / Chris Young