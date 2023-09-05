Chris Tucker Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in January

Following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced today that he will return to the stage in the New Year for back-to-back performances Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.



Launching into comedy stardom with his roles in Friday and as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour blockbuster franchise, Tucker is a proven entertainment powerhouse, showcasing his talents as an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist, and production company owner. Most recently, Tucker was seen on the big screen starring opposite Viola Davis, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck in the feature film AIR. A must-see staple in Las Vegas entertainment, Tucker’s live comedy shows have received rave reviews worldwide, and his headlining appearances at Encore Theater offer fans a rare opportunity to experience his celebrated comedic style in an intimate setting.



Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $59.95

Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and ChrisTucker.com

For tickets or more information on Tucker’s shows at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.