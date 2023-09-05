Chris Tucker Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in January

Performances are on January 19 and 20, 2024.
POPULAR
Following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced today that he will return to the stage in the New Year for back-to-back performances Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.
Launching into comedy stardom with his roles in Friday and as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour blockbuster franchise, Tucker is a proven entertainment powerhouse, showcasing his talents as an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist, and production company owner. Most recently, Tucker was seen on the big screen starring opposite Viola Davis, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck in the feature film AIR. A must-see staple in Las Vegas entertainment, Tucker’s live comedy shows have received rave reviews worldwide, and his headlining appearances at Encore Theater offer fans a rare opportunity to experience his celebrated comedic style in an intimate setting.
Performance Dates: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST
Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $59.95
Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and ChrisTucker.com
For tickets or more information on Tucker’s shows at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.
Videos
|Barren Landscape
Open-Door Playhouse (8/23-9/23)
|American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
|Amusing Wille
Open-Door Playhouse (9/06-10/06)
|Happy Days
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (9/08-9/17)
|She Was Dick's Tracie
Open-Door Playhouse (9/20-10/20)
|Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
|SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
|Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
|Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
|All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You