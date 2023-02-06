Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carlos Santana Announces Fall Residency Dates at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay

Feb. 06, 2023  

Carlos Santana's residency is off to a rockin' start in 2023, finishing up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino last night! Santana and House of Blues are excited to announce additional performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM scheduled to take place this September and November.

The residency is in its 11th year at the intimate House of Blues featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

2023 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):

May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28 - on sale now
Sept. 6, 8-10, 13, 15-17 - just added!
Nov. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12 - just added!

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM start at $99.50, not including applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For additional information, visit here.

Fan Club and CITI pre-sales begin Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., visit CitiPrivatePass.com for more information. CITI is the official credit card of the concert series. The House of Blues, Live Nation, MGM Rewards, Ticketmaster, and Foundation Room pre-sales begin Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro ("Miracle") is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success.

By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success. Learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org.

About Carlos Santana

For more than five decades - from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY Awards and three Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a record-tying nine GRAMMYs for a single project for 1999's Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Smooth").

He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013).

Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;" and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s.

In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones - the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Supernatural, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece Abraxas.

His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused Blessings and Miracles (2021) features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and many others. In May 2022, Carlos Santana and House of Blues Las Vegas celebrated the legendary artist's 10th year of performing at the intimate venue and at that time, announced a multi-year extension.

Photo by Denise Truscello



Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
