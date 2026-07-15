CHARLOTTE to Make Debut At Open-Door Playhouse

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Open-Door Playhouse will premiere Charlotte, a new short play by Sasha Cohen, on July 29, 2026, as part of its ongoing series of original audio dramas available online.

The play follows Joseph, a father desperate to find help for his troubled transgender daughter, Charlotte. His search leads him to Jenna, a prominent transgender activist who is the very person Joseph bullied in high school. As old wounds resurface, the two are forced to confront the past and consider whether forgiveness is possible.

The production is directed by Bernadette Armstrong and features Noelle Evangelisti as Jenna, Gilbert Glenn Brown as Joseph, Gloria Tsai as Anne, and Camille Ameen as Clara.

Charlotte marks the first play by playwright Sasha Cohen, who is a member of Wesleyan University's Class of 2029 and plans to major in English and sociology.

About Open-Door Playhouse

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in 2020 as a theater podcast inspired by the classic radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. Since its inception, the company has produced short and one-act plays by emerging playwrights from across the United States and around the world.

The company received a Communicator Award in 2021 for Custody, earned a Webby Award nomination in 2023 for What's Prison Like, and Armstrong received Best Director honors for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Open-Door Playhouse has also been recognized among FeedSpot's Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts and MillionPodcasts' Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts.

Listen

Charlotte begins streaming July 29 at Open-Door Playhouse. All productions are available to stream free of charge, with optional donations supporting the nonprofit organization's mission to produce new works by emerging playwrights.

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