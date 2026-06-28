THAT KIND OF FUTURE To Debut At Open-Door Playhouse

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Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form and will present a new play, That Kind of Future.

Julie loves Evan and wants to be his wife and have his children. Evan loves Jilie, but won't give her that kind of future. There's a reason for that.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Sue Gisser as Julie and Matthew Scott Montgomery as Evan.

Author Martin Fogarty is an Asian-American playwright and acting coach based in Oregon.He received his Master's Degree at the University of Washington.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast - like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival. Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free.

The performance is July 15 online at Open Door Playhouse's website.

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