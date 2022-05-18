BWW Interview: Donny Osmond Talks New Vegas Show, His New Album, the Masked Singer, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More

Anyone who ever grew up on The Osmonds would know that they were one of the first "boy bands" who all grew up to be entertainers in their own way. But it was Donny Osmond who grew up to be a big star. Not only has he had an impeccable career, but his voice has not changed at all. His new show DONNY, playing at Harrah's Casino in Las Vegas, is Osmond's brand-new show showcasing his career in music, TV, and film.Having previously played a Vegas engagement with his sister Marie, their residency at the Flamingo was supposed to be 3 months, but turned into 13 years!! Two years ago, they closed the show, and Marie left to work on her own projects, which left Donny the opportunity to plan a brand-new show.