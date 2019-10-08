BWW Feature: LAS VEGAS SUITE Album Submits For GRAMMY Consideration in Three Categories

Jess here. It's GRAMMY season and I just had the pleasure of listening to LAS VEGAS SUITE, an absolutely amazing album representing a collection of original compositions by Nathan Tanouye. Clint Holmes supplies the lyrics and vocals, and the entire recording is backed by the Las Vegas Jazz Collection; an orchestra comprised of 33 of Las Vegas' finest musicians.

This five song CD is epic, and is being considered for GRAMMY season in three categories:

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTALS & VOCALS for the track, "Springtime in the Desert," featuring soloists Marc Solis (alto sax), David Loeb (piano) and Nathan Tanouye (trombone), with Clint Holmes on vocals.

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITON for "The Hustle," with soloists Wayne de Silva (tenor sax) and John Abraham (drums).

LAS VEGAS SUITE itself is additionally being considered for BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM.

Las Vegas has a thriving jazz culture, with several members of this ensemble being active performers and educators. Their collective talents take them to not only a multitude of locations across the valley, but also around the world.

LAS VEGAS SUITE was originally the brainchild of Carolyn M. Freeman. Freeman was the creator and founder of the Las Vegas Jazz Connection and the American Jazz Initiative, with AJI being one of the executive producers on the album. Sadly, Carolyn passed away last July, but this album represents her love and passion for jazz, and in her memory, these amazing musicians are paying homage to her posthumously with this incredible collection of songs.

Executive producers; Forgotten Song Music, with founder, Ann Parenti, and Rob Case of New Pants Publishing, Inc., are carrying this album to the finish line. A concert to honor Carolyn's memory and to celebrate the album's release will take place on November 10, 2019 at Notoriety in Neonopolis in Las Vegas. The Forgotten Song Foundation is hosting the event, and all monies raised will go into a scholarship fund in the name of Russ and Carolyn Freeman that will be earmarked for University of Nevada - Las Vegas Jazz Studies scholarship.

For your GRAMMY consideration voting is currently active, and closes on October 10.

If you would like to go online and listen to LAS VEGAS SUITE, the link is www.forgottensongmusic.com/suite/

For more information about the upcoming event at Notoriety in Neonopolis, please visit www.forgottensongfoundation.org





