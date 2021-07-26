BWW Feature: Celebrate under the stars with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Super Summer Theatre

As each day continues to be a roller coaster ride with all of the changes, The beloved Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang explore life through a revue of songs and vignettes. In the joyful and funny musical. You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (presented by Hynes-Sight Entertainment), will delight audiences at the Super Summer Theatre July 29-31.

Through the eyes of Charlie Brown, this family-friendly show musically discusses life's great questions as the Peanuts squad struggles with homework, plays baseball, swoon over their crushes, and celebrates the joy of friendship. Musical numbers include "The Kite," "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."

Charlie Brown, created by Charles M. Schultz, first appeared in the comics on May 30, 1948. The Peanuts gang started to entertain and inspire generations when the first Peanuts comic strip debuted on October 2, 1950. The musical premiered off-Broadway on March 7, 1967, starring Gary Burghoff (MASH) as Charlie Brown.

The musical was presented as a television special on CBS premiering November 6, 1985, and rebroadcast on January 8, 1987, on the NBC network. The musical was revitalized with a US tour, with the first performance held in Skokie, Illinois, on November 18, 1998. The tour ended on January 17, 1999, with the revival opening on February 4, 1999, featuring Anthony Rapp as Charlie Brown, B.D. Wong (Law and Order: SVU), Kristin Chenoweth as Sally, and Roger Bart as Snoopy. Chenoweth won the Tony and Drama Desk awards for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Bart won Tony and Drama Desk awards as Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. In 2016, the musical was revived at the Off-Broadway York Theatre Company.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed by Joe Hynes, is based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz and music and lyrics by Clark Gesner with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The cast includes Coree Davis as Charlie Brown, Marissa McCoy as Sally Brown, Armando Harlow Ronconi as Snoopy, Alexis Fitting as Lucy Van Pelt, Harrison Langford as Linus Van Pelt, and Keith Dotson as Schroeder. The musical is presented by: Super Summer Theatre and Hynes-Sight Entertainment by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC (concordtheatricals.com).

Super Summer Theatre (SST) is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that promotes Nevada State Parks and Studio-based performances and classes. Founded in 1976, SST offers high-quality family-oriented performances and other activities. For more info, visit supersummertheatre.org.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown will be performed at the Boman Outdoor Pavilion, Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, Nevada. There is a fee to park, and only cash is accepted. Seating is limited, and social distancing practices will be upheld. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.