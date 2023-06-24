Assembly Bill 525 to Provide $1 Million to Broadway In The HOOD's Campaign, The Legacy Theatre Project

The State of Nevada has funded $1 million to Emmy and Tony Award-nominated Broadway In The HOOD's newest campaign, The Legacy Theatre Project, making the organization the first African-American-owned and operated non-profit to receive this funding in the state's history.

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno signed The Legacy Theatre Project into Assembly Bill 525, which allows for multiple organizations related to health, education and employment in Nevada to receive funding. The bill passed and has been officially signed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

“This is just the beginning for The Legacy Theatre Project and being written into Assembly Bill 525 is truly an incredible blessing,” said Torrey Russell, founder of Broadway In The HOOD. "First and foremost, we want to thank Governor Lombardo for signing the bill and supporting many outstanding organizations across Nevada. We also want to extend a very special thank you to Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, as well as the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus and Assemblyman Cameron (C.H.) Miller, who are amazing community leaders and have been a wonderful inspiration to Broadway In The HOOD."

Broadway In The HOOD recently launched The Legacy Theatre Project in May 2023 to raise $25 million and 'Raise the Roof' for The Legacy Theatre, which will become the organization's first-ever hub for education, training, performing arts and community outreach. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the nationally recognized non-profit theatre program has served youth and young adults in underserved communities across the United States for 11 years and counting.

Additionally, legendary stage, TV, film actor and Tony Award-winning Ben Vereen serves as the director of global outreach for Broadway In The HOOD and is supporting the campaign through fundraising for The Legacy Theatre Project.

The Legacy Theatre will be located in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world and become one of the premier professional, community entertainment and event venues in Las Vegas. The venue will offer a spectacular variety of amenities, including the 1,000 seat Grand Theatre of Excellence; The Backstage Café; an African American entertainment museum with rotating exhibitions; a multi-media education, podcast, video and recording studio; a black box theatre; a dance studio; and an event rental space.

The Legacy Theatre will be engaging, inclusive and cater to the diverse, local community. Dedicated to preserving the rich history of legendary African Americans and people of color who paved the way for many entertainers, Broadway In The HOOD plans for The Legacy Theatre to be known locally, nationally and internationally.

To donate to The Legacy Theatre Project, visit www.thelegacytheatrelasvegas.com or text LegacyTheatre to 41444. More information about Broadway In The HOOD is available at www.broadwayinthehood.org.

About Broadway In The HOOD:

A Source of Joy Theatricals is a national 501c3 theatre program based in Las Vegas that is dedicated to making a positive impact in communities across the United States, with a special focus on youth between 8 – 20 years of age. As the first of its kind in the state of Nevada, this theatre group is proud to be the only one offered the opportunity to premiere a production of this caliber FREE and OPEN to the PUBLIC on the Las Vegas Strip, Known for positioning young people to walk through countless doors of diverse opportunities in the arts and entertainment industry, this organization equips young people with the necessary tools for success far beyond the life of entertainment.

A Source of Joy Theatricals offers educational and cultural opportunities to a multitude of America's future leaders and has gained the attention and support of city, state and government officials, notable celebrities, the NAACP and the American Theatre Wing. Broadway In The HOOD is committed to Helping Others Open Doors. Since its 2010 inception, Broadway In The HOOD has produced major original productions highlighting social issues as well as some of the biggest Tony Award-winning, Broadway blockbuster hits such as “Violet,” “A Solders Play” the national tour of American Son and “The Color Purple.” For more information about Broadway In The HOOD, please visit www.broadwayinthehood.org/ and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.