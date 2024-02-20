An Evening with Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti Will Come to The Smith Center

Many people embark on a career path at 18, but few do it at the level of stage-and-screen star Laura Benanti.

Once she reached voting age, Benanti starred as Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music on Broadway, a promising start to what would become an epic entertainment career.

Benanti went on to star in 10 more Broadway productions, including Gypsy, a spirited performance that earned her a Tony Award (on top of her four additional nominations).

Today, many recognize Benanti’s face from her wide-ranging roles with film and television, which have introduced her versatile talents to viewers worldwide.

With Benanti taking to the stage again, Southern Nevadans will experience her powerhouse vocals and vivacious stage presence on March 14 and 15, when she performs beloved showtunes at The Smith Center.

In anticipation of her uplifting concert, read about Benanti’s most popular roles on the big and small screens.

Costarring with Jennifer Laurence and Michael Keaton

Benanti costarred with A-listers like Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in the acclaimed film Worth, about creating the fund to compensate families of 9/11 victims. Benanti says her role as the widow of a firefighter who died in the September 11 attacks was highly personal, as she was living in New York City on 9/11 and knew people who worked at the World Trade Center.

She took on far lighter material with film star Jennifer Laurence in the hit movie No Hard Feelings, in which Benanti plays a wealthy woman paying Laurence to date her son. In an interview with Variety, Benanti admitted she was forbidden by her parents from watching the raunchy comedy.

Bringing Glamour to The Gilded Age

Benanti brings glamour and drama to HBO’s smash series The Gilded Age, a historical drama from the creator of Downton Abbey, in which she plays sophisticated widow Susan Blane. Showcasing her adaptability, she has embraced the challenges of a period piece, including adopting the subtle mannerisms of 19th-century New York society.

From Drama to Comedy, in Gossip Girl and Younger

Benanti earned widespread acclaim as a main character in HBO Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl, in which she dove deep into drama playing a fashion designer grappling with significant life challenges.

She also flaunted her comedic chops with fellow Broadway star Sutton Foster in TV Land’s popular show Younger, in which she played a self-made billionaire and author.

Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda had a vision for his film Tick, Tick… Boom — based on Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical — and that included featuring as many Broadway stars as possible.

Naturally, the film includes Benanti as a marketing executive – and she lends her comedic flair to a scene involving a focus group with a mischievous Larson.

From Superhero Mom to Nashville Star

Benanti’s talents even shine in hologram form, which is how she often appeared while playing the mother of Supergirl in the hit show of the same name.

Benanti showcased her vocals on TV while playing country singer Sadie Stone in popular series Nashville. She also flexed her drama muscles, with her character experiencing a tidal wave of melodrama well-suited for a wistful country song.

Laura Benanti performs on March 14 and 15 at The Smith Center.