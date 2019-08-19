The first-ever Las Vegas production to premiere in Scotland, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by Spiegelworld is a sure-fire hit among Edinburgh Fringe festivalgoers and critics alike.

Ahead of its Las Vegas debut next month inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW was just awarded five stars by the UK's leading newspapers, The Times of London - noting that the "Rodeo on steroids is louche and delirious...putting the wild into the Wild West" - and The Scotsman, which declared the show "Clever, hilarious, gorgeous to look at..." and lauded direction by Cal McCrystal, "There's so much talent on stage here, and McCrystal knew exactly what to do with it."

"In the home of Shakespeare and in the international paper of record, The Times of London, to receive a perfect score of five stars is as good as it gets," shared Ross Mollison, Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire. "We want everyone in Las Vegas to know we are working for them to bring the next hit show home to the city we love. And now, I think we will be bringing jumbo jets full of British punters back with us to experience what a five-star show looks like in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Vegas!"

Not only is ATOMIC SALOON SHOW the toast of Edinburgh and London, it's also helping to stop Brexit from destroying the UK's storied and celebrated arts scene by expressing concern over the matter's potentially debilitating consequences for artists and producers.

In Edinburgh, Atomic Saloon Show is being performed in the beautiful Palais du Variete spiegeltent, the type of venue where Spiegelworld first began creating shows in New York City in 2006. Following its Edinburgh run, the show immediately transfers to its permanent home in Spiegelworld's most intimate and immersive venue yet, the stunning Atomic Saloon nestled inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian resort. A world to lose yourself in, the venue features multiple bars, booths, private dining rooms and one of Las Vegas' most gorgeous showrooms.

Proprietress of the Atomic Saloon, Boozy Skunkton promised to deliver the greatest saloon show the world has ever seen and she has not disappointed with a lineup of ridiculously sexy saloon staff and townsfolk including sassy girls who pole dance and hula hoop, an acrobatic Mayor who has the most famous abs in the world, and a swashbuckling Outlaw who strips while flying through the air.

Tickets starting at $68 are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.





