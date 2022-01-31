AMERICAN SON Comes to Brewery Arts Center Next Month For Free Production

Broadway In The HOOD will present the critically acclaimed touring production of the Broadway play, American Son. Las Vegas based Tony & Emmy Award nominated arts and education theatre company BITH has been selected as the recipient of a Target of Opportunity Grant by Nevada Arts Council to tour their production of American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown barrier free for all audience members.

American Son, the riveting Broadway play adapted into Netflix television special, is an explosive drama that takes place in real-time in the waiting room of a police station over the course of one evening, where an estranged couple collide as they confront an unexpected crisis involving their son, the police, and an abandoned car. This powerful play examines the complexities facing our law enforcement officers, their families and the harsh reality facing the youth of our country to- day.

Performances run February 25-26, 2022 at the Brewery Arts Center. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36137/production/1101608.